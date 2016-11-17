NFL Combine 2017: Jets draft prospect Marshon Lattimore gets hurt again



Troubling news (perhaps) here for Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is a possibility for the Jets with the sixth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Lattimore, who has a history of hamstring injuries, tweaked his hamstring Monday at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Marshon Lattimore’s hamstring “tightened up on him, it’s nothing serious,” per source. But he is expected to be ready for March 23 pro day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2017

It remains unclear if Lattimore’s hamstring issue really is “nothing serious.” We’ll see how he looks once Ohio State’s pro day rolls around. That’ll be a big day for him.

For his part, Lattimore said he did not injure his hamstring Monday, when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, third-fastest among cornerbacks.

Wasn’t a hamstring injury, it’s my hip flexor. I’m good y’all lol — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) March 6, 2017

Reports bad info y’all gone have the teams scared to draft me lol — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) March 6, 2017

The Jets need a new No. 1 cornerback, now that they have cut Darrelle Revis. Lattimore is considered one of the best corners available this year, in a draft that is loaded at the position.

According to CBSSports.com, the top five corners in this draft are Lattimore, Florida’s Jalen Tabor, Alabama’s Marlon Humphrey, Washington’s Sidney Jones, and Iowa’s Desmond King. All are possible first-round draft picks for teams, like the Jets, hoping to fix their secondary.

The Jets could also draft a safety sixth, like Ohio State’s Malik Hooker or LSU’s Jamal Adams.

Lattimore turned pro after his redshirt sophomore season at Ohio State, so he played just two seasons of college football. Really, though, his hamstring issues are a bigger concern than his lack of experience, especially given the Jets’ recent experience with this stuff.

The Jets in 2013 drafted an injury-prone cornerback in the first round — Alabama’s Dee Milliner, ninth overall — and he wound up being a total bust for them, largely due to injuries. Milliner has been a free agent since the Jets cut him at the end of last year’s training camp.

