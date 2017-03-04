NFL Combine 2017: Winners and losers from Day 3, including Christian McCaffrey, Reuben Foster
Updated March 04, 2017
Posted March 04, 2017
By Dan Duggan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Scouting Combine picked up steam on Friday, as running backs and offensive linemen took the field for testing. That meant some of the biggest names in this draft class were in the spotlight, including Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and LSU running back Leonard Fournette.
McCaffrey and Fournette earned a spot on our winners and losers list from Day 3 at the Combine. Here’s the full list:
WINNER: Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey was on the loser’s list on Friday after he completed just 10 reps of the 225-pound bench press. His performance on the field on Saturday will make it much easier for scouts to forget his poor showing on the bench. McCaffrey posted impressive numbers in the athletic testing, including the second-fastest time (6.57 seconds) for a running back in the 3-cone drill at the Combine since 2003. He was even more impressive during position drills, showing the fluid moves and impressive receiving skills that have made him a first-round prospect.
LOSER: Reuben Foster
It would be difficult to have a worse Combine experience than Reuben Foster. The Alabama linebacker, who is a potential top-10 pick, was sent home from Indianapolis on Friday night after an argument with a hospital worker while waiting to undergo medical exams, according to an ESPN report. While a shoulder injury would have prevented Foster from participating in the Combine tests, his early dismissal caused him to miss out on interviews with NFL teams, who will now have questions about his character.
Mark J. Rebilas | USA TODAY Sports
WINNER: Leonard Fournette
Fournette’s stock had dipped early in the Combine (more on that below), but the LSU running back bounced back on the field on Friday. Fournette ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, which helped answer some doubts after he weighed in at 240 pounds. Fournette’s showing in some of the other on-field tests helped to keep his first-round stock from plummeting.
LOSER: Leonard Fournette
Fournette raised some doubts after he weighed in at 240 pounds and then posted a 28.5-inch vertical jump, which is a measurement on par with offensive linemen. Fournette bounced back in the field tests, but concerns were raised by his weight and vertical jump.
