NFL Draft 2017: An early look at the top prospects by position



It will be here before you know it.

The 2017 NFL Draft will take place in Philadelphia beginning Thursday night, April 27 with the first round and continue, Friday, April 28, with the second and third rounds and conclude, Saturday, April 29, with round four through seven.

This is the first year the draft will be held in Philadelphia in the new revolving site of the draft. The past two years were held in Chicago, after being held in New York for several years.

The Jets have the sixth overall pick in the first round and picks in rounds two, three, five, six and seven. They do not have a fourth-round pick. It was traded during last year’s draft for a fifth-round pick that turned into tackle Brandon Shell.

The Eagles, thanks to the trade with the Vikings for Sam Bradford, have the Vikings’ first-round pick, which will be either 14th to 15th, depending on a coin flip with the Colts. The Eagles original first-round pick, No. 12 overall, belongs to the Browns, as part of the deal last year that saw the Eagles moved up to the No. 2 spot to select Carson Wentz. The Eagles also have picks in every round and an extra pick from the Browns (from that same trade). It could either be a compensatory pick at the end of the fourth round, or the Browns’ pick in the fifth round.

The Giants have the 23rd overall pick in the first round and a pick in every round thereafter.

With the aid of a NFL scout, here is a look at some of the top prospects position by position. Here are the links.

Top 10 safeties

Jabrill Peppers among strong group at safety

—

Top 10 linebackers

Will Giants go for a LB early?

—

Top 10 defensive linemen

DE Myles Garrett is a heartbreaker

—

Top 10 offensive linemen

Eagles, Giants, Jets looking at OL

—

Top 10 wide receivers

Eagles should be interested in WR help

—

Top 10 cornerbacks

Strong CB class for Eagles, Jets

—

Top 10 quarterbacks

Giants, Jets (again?) looking at QB

—

Top 10 running backs

RB on the board for Giants, Eagles?

Published at Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:06:00 +0000