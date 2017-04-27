NFL Draft 2017: Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) turns heads on red carpet (PHOTOS)



PHILADELPHIA — It is fitting that on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous by the Rocky Balboa movie franchise would feature an appearance by Apollo Creed (also known as Carl Weathers).

Weathers, contributing to the NFL Network’s coverage of Round 1 of the NFL Draft on the art museum steps drew some of the loudest applauds of any of the prospects in attendance, and it was clear that LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron is a big fan.

“Apollo, Apollo,” Orgeron said, trying to get Weathers’ attention before sharing a hug and couple minutes of conversation with the actor on the NFL Draft’s Red Carpet.

Orgeron has a chance to send three players into the NFL during the first-round of the draft in running back Leonard Fournette, safety Jamal Adams, and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

You can check out photos of Weathers’ appearance below:

#LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron made a point to shake Carl Weathers’ hand, tell him what a big fan he is; “Apollo, Apollo…” #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/hDF0iHB5o8 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) April 27, 2017

The NFL Draft is set to get underway at 8 p.m., and you can follow along on all night with NJ Advance Media’s live coverage of the event from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Eagles‘ headquarters at the NovaCare Complex, Giants headquarters at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility and the Jets‘ facility at the Atlantic Health Training Center.

Matt Lombardo may be reached at MLombardo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattLombardoPHL.





