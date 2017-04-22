NFL Draft 2017: Could Reuben Foster be there for Jets … in the 2nd round?



Few players have seen their stock take a hit more than Alabama’s Reuben Foster. Arguably the top linebacker in this year’s NFL Draft, Foster has had setback after setback since the collegiate season ended.

He underwent surgery for a rotator cuff injury in February. Later that month, he was kicked out of the NFL Combine following an argument with a hospital worker. This week, NFL Network reported Foster failed a drug test thanks to a diluted urine sample.

A consensus top-10 pick three months ago, Foster could now fall into the second round, according to former NFL executive Michael Lombardi.

If he’s there for the Jets with the No. 39 pick, should they take him?

Drafting Foster makes sense for football reasons. David Harris is entrenched as one of the Jets’ starting inside linebackers in their 3-4 defense, but he turns 33 this season. Harris is a solid player, but is undoubtedly on the decline. His tackle number has dropped every year since 2013 — 124, 123, 108, 95 — and he finished last season with his second-lowest PFF grade since 2012.

Top QBs will test Jets in 2017

It’s time for the Jets to find Harris’ replacement, and a complement to 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee. They tried to do so with Dont’a Hightower in free agency, but he re-signed with the Patriots. Drafting Foster, and combining him with Lee, would give the Jets one of the league’s more athletic linebacking pairs.

While Foster’s last few months may trouble some teams, it’s unlikely the Jets are scared off. They haven’t had an issue dealing with checkered backgrounds before.

Since taking over as general manager in 2015, Mike Maccagnan has given second chances to linebacker Erin Henderson and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, two players who dealt with alcohol demons and DUI arrests. Maccagnan believes the Jets have a strong enough locker room and coaching staff to get players the help they need, if they’re willing to accept it.

3 crucial moments in Jets’ upcoming season

The Jets hosted Foster for a visit earlier this month. They wanted, and received, a chance to get to know him personally. They asked him questions; picked his brain.

It’s up to Foster to pass those personality tests. He had to show the Jets he’s the next Tyrann Mathieu, not Justin Blackmon.

If he did, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be on the Jets’ draft board.

Maccangan likes to preach the typical draft cliche best player available. Foster isn’t an option for the Jets at No. 6, not with their holes at cornerback, safety, quarterback and running back.

But if Maccagnan really wants to take the BPA, and the Jets aren’t concerend with Foster’s recent string of bad luck, there’s no way he makes it to pick 40.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 22 Apr 2017 12:30:00 +0000