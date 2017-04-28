NFL Draft 2017: Deshaun Watson to Texans could bump back ex-Rutgers QB Tom Savage



When former Rutgers quarterback Tom Savage finally got an opportunity to start in the NFL last season, he got injured and couldn’t start in the playoffs.

When the Houston Texans traded away his main competition (Brock Osweiler) and it looked like he was the starter heading into the 2017 season, the NFL Draft happened.

The Texans picked two-time Heisman Trophy finalist Deshaun Watson of Clemson with the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft, swapping first-round picks with the Cleveland Browns and adding future picks including a No. 1 in 2018.

Ironically, Osweiler was traded from the Texans to the Browns earlier this offseason.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien and general manager Rick Smith reportedly said Thursday night that Savage remains starting quarterback in order to give Watson time to learn.

But if any of the three quarterbacks takens among the top 12 picks in the draft is ready to start immediately, it is the 21-year-old Watson, who played 38 games for Clemson. He led the Tigers to back-to-back appearances against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, with a win earlier this year.

Savage and Brandon Weeden were the only two quarterbacks on Texans before the draft.

Tom Savage be like… pic.twitter.com/n1TnvuehGi — Cole Wright (@ColeWrightNFL) April 28, 2017

Savage has played in five games since he was picked in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Pittsburgh, which was his third college. The 2009 Freshman All-American transferred from Rutgers after two seasons, never played for Arizona and then transferred to Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder has played in five games — two as a rookie and three last season — but hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet. He suffered a concussion in the regular-season finale and did not return in time for the AFC Wild Card win against the Oakland Raiders or the AFC Divisional loss to the Patriots.

