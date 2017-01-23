NFL Draft 2017: Full list of underclassmen granted eligibility



A total of 95 underclassmen have been granted eligibility for the 2017 NFL Draft. That group features many of the top prospects in this year’s draft class, including Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers.

The 95 early entrants are one less than last year when 30 underclassmen went undrafted. There were 98 underclassmen in the 2014 draft class, which was the highest total in the past 10 years. Players must be out of high school for at least three years to be eligible for the draft.

The draft begins on April 27 in Philadelphia.

Here’s the full list of early entrants:

*Jamal Adams, S, LSU

*Budda Baker, S, Washington

*Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

*Garett Bolles, OT, Utah

*Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

*Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State

*KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

*Devin Childress, WR, North Park

*Michael Clark, WR, Marshall

*James Conner, RB, Pitt

*Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

*Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

*Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU

*Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

*Jeremy Faulk, DT, Garden City CC

*Tarean Folston, RB, Notre Dame

*Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech

*D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

*Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

*Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

*Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia

*Davon Godchaux, DL, LSU

*Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

*Isaiah Golden, DT, McNeese State

*Jermaine Grace, LB, Miami

*Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern

*Chad Hansen, WR, Cal

*Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

*Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech

*Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming

*Elijah Hood, RB, North Carolina

*Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

*Titus Howard, DB, Slippery Rock

*Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

*Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC

*Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

*Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP

*Josh Jones, S, N.C. State

*Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina

*Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

*Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

*Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

*Tim Kimbrough, LB, Georgia

*DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

*Jerome Lane, WR, Akron

*Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

*Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

*Elijah Lee, LB, Kansas State

*Keevan Lucas, WR, Tulsa

*Marlon Mack, RB, USF

*Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

*Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee

*Damien Mama, OL, USC

*Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

*Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

*Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Georgia

*Deon-Tay McManus, WR, Marshall

*Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

*Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State

*Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

*Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami

*Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State

*David Njoku, TE, Miami

*Speedy Noil, WR, Texas A&M

*Marcus Oliver, LB, Indiana

*Aaron Peak, DB, Butler County CC

*Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan

*Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

*Elijah Qualls, DL, Washington

*Devine Redding, RB, Indiana

*Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

*John Ross, WR, Washington

*Travis Rudolph, WR, FSU

*Curtis Samuel, H-back, Ohio State

*Ricky Seals-Jones, WR, Texas A&M

*Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

*David Sharpe, OL, Florida

*Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State

*JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

*ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

*Damore’ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss

*Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

*Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State

*Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

*Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

*Darius Victor, RB, Towson

*Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern

*Charles Walker, DL, Oklahoma

*T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin

*Marcus Williams, S, Utah

*Stanley “Boom” Williams, RB, Kentucky

*Howard Wilson, CB, Houston

*Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

*Joe Yearby, RB, Miami

*Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor

Additionally, eight players completed their degree requirements early and are leaving with college eligibility remaining:

*Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

*Gareon Conley, DB, Ohio State

*Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson

*Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

*Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson

*Khari Waithe-Alexander, DE, Southern Illinois

*Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

*Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

