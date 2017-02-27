NFL Draft 2017 in Philadelphia: What you need to know



Jim Kenney, Mayor, City of Philadelphia, (left) and Ron Jaworski, Philadelphia Eagles NFL Legend, (right) pose with the 2017 NFL Draft Helmet during the press conference announcing that the 2017 NFL Draft will be held in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo | Chris Szagola)

The City of Philadelphia and the NFL announced Tuesday the details for the 2017 NFL Draft to be held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from April 27-29 and will include a temporarily erected theater, NFL Draft Experience and more as the league welcomes this year’s top prospects to their new teams.

The Eagles and Philadelphia are hosting the draft after Chicago played host to the event for the last two years. The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin with Round 1 on Thursday April 27 and conclude with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday April 29.

Top draft prospects

Here is a look at everything you need to know, if you plan on visiting Philadelphia for the NFL Draft, courtesy of the press release issued by the NFL:

200,000 expected to attend

Round 1 will take place on Thursday, April 27 while Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday, April 28. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29 with Rounds 4-7. For the first time in history, the Draft theater will be constructed outside on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A limited number of tickets will be made available for the theater. Information regarding obtaining these tickets will be released in the weeks ahead.

The NFL is transforming part of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway into the NFL Draft Experience.

No tickets are required for the free NFL Draft Experience.

NFL Draft Experience hours of operation are: Thursday, April 27: Noon to 11 PM; Friday, April 28: Noon to 11 PM; and Saturday, April 29: 10 AM to 6 PM.

Among the NFL Draft Experience fan events:

Combine Corner – From racing against NFL players to running routes, fans can test their football and athletic skills at Combine Corner, which includes the Vertical Jump and 40-Yard Dash.

NFL Virtual Reality – Experience NFL games using virtual reality technology.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy – Fans will have the opportunity to take their photo with the Super Bowl trophy.

AFC & NFC Locker Rooms – Visit a replica NFL locker room as it appears on gameday. Experience the sights of an NFL pregame with sleek translucent LCDs.

NFL Museum (Pro Football Hall of Fame display area) – This exhibit features historical Eagles memorabilia, Super Bowl rings and Conference Championship trophies. Fans can get a digitalized Pro Football Hall of Fame bronze bust in their likeness.

College Football Corner – Fans can view College Football Hall of Fame memorabilia from former first round Draft picks and Eagles legends, and cheer on Draft prospects from their favorite college team. Life size player mannequins offer unique photo opportunities.

NFL Draft Experience Tailgate – Enjoy selections from some of Philadelphia’s best restaurants in a “taste of the town” tailgate.

NFL Network Set – Watch NFL Network analysts break down the NFL Draft.

ESPN Set – Check out SportsCenter LIVE from NFL Draft Experience.

NFL Shop at Draft – Stop by for the largest assortment of NFL Draft merchandise, including customizable Nike Jerseys and the official 2017 NFL Draft Cap by New Era and other exclusive Draft caps.

NFL Draft Set – Visit the official NFL Draft set from Thursday to Saturday and see the view from behind the podium.

