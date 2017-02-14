NFL Draft 2017: Is Villanova's Tanoh Kpassagnon the next Jason Pierre-Paul?



Tanoh Kpassagnon has heard the comparisons. He’s a big, athletic monster from a small school who isn’t fine-tuned as a football player.

If a team’s willing to put in the work, Kpassagnon could develop into quite the force. He’s not all that different than Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

“I could see it, sure,” Kpassagnon told NJ Advance Media at the Senior Bowl. “He’s an awesome player and hopefully I can do some of the things he has been able to do. But I’m just trying to make a name for myself.”

So, who is Kpassagnon? What do you need to know about him? Here’s a quick scouting report and a brief Q&A from the 2017 Senior Bowl.

Name: Tanoh Kpassagnon

College: Villanova

Position: DE

Measurables: 6-7, 280

Stats (senior year): 45 tackles, 11 sacks, FF

Strengths (Breaking Football): Excellent height with extremely long arms and huge meat-hooks for hands. Very well-built with muscular arms. Solid bulk in his hips and backside. Came into the program at 220 pounds and has continued to add good weight year after year. Excellent get-off speed. Turns the corner quickly. Speed and long strides tear up yards in a flash. Can lean low around the loop and make himself hard to get a hold of. Has a huge disruption radius against the run, in passing lanes, and on teams. Motor runs hot and showed good consistent effort handling double-team after double-team. Introvert. Highly intelligent. Team captain.

Weaknesses (CBS): Undeniably a project and one whose success has come against inferior competition. Almost too quick for his own good, too often blindly rushing upfield only to allow ball-carriers to escape past him on draws and screens. Attempts to spin away from double-teams, losing sight of the ball and effectively taking himself out of the play. Possesses an explosive burst and accelerates smoothly but tires quickly and does not always pursue laterally or downfield with the reckless abandon scouts would prefer… Struggled with a heavily wrapped thumb injury in the final game of his career for Villanova, a 10-7 loss to South Dakota State – an injury that obvious will require a close look from medical personnel at the Combine..

Overall (NFL.com): While he has the length, size and athleticism that is the foundation of what teams look for along their defensive front, his issues with contact balance and body control might not be easily remedied. Kpassagnon lacks natural pass rush talent and may need to strengthen his lower body so he can lock in as a two-gapping, edge-setting base end who can reduce inside on rush downs.

NJ Advance Media Senior Bowl Q&A:

Q: Q: There are so many different types of defensive ends in today’s NFL. Where do you see yourself?

TK: The first defensive end I really started following was J.J. Watt [Houston Texans]. I saw his motor and how he attacks it. I was trying to emulate that, play like that and see where it gets me.

Q: Watt plays in a 3-4 scheme. Is that something you feel suits your play style?

TK: I’m versatile. I don’t really care. I feel like I can play both pretty effectively.

Q: You’re a pretty big guy. Where did you measure in at?

TK: The got me at 6-6 and 7/8ths, so I can’t quite say I’m 6-7. I was hoping I’d hit that mark. I weigh about 280. That’s a pretty normal weight for me. I think my arm was 36, but I don’t really remember. I really just wanted to measure in at 6-7. That’s what I was hoping for.

Q: Where have you seen the biggest growth in your game?

TK: I’d say after my freshman year of college. I got used to the game, the speed and had coaches really teach me how I can use my body differently.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare for the NFL Draft?

TK: I’ve been working with Todd Howard. He has been in the NFL, coached for a lot of different teams and now he’s in the CFL. He’s a great defensive line coach. Then I’ve been working with an MMA guy, too. He’s awesome. He helps me a lot with hand placement and how to move your hands and legs at the same time.

Q: The MMA connection is something a decent amount of players are venturing into. You feel it’s a big help?

TK: I understand how it helps a lot. It’s awesome because it’s something new. I like new things. I’m starting to get better which has been fun.

