NFL Draft 2017: Jets awarded 3rd round compensatory pick



Mike Maccagnan just picked up an extra pick in the NFL Draft.

The Jets were one of 16 teams awarded one of 32 compensatory draft picks on Friday. Their extra pick will be a third round selection, and the 107th overall in the draft.

The Jets now hold seven draft picks: First round, second round, third round (2), fifth round, sixth round and seventh round.

The NFL awards teams extra draft picks based on their free agents lost, compared those they acquire, in the previous year. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

Last year, the Jets lost qualifying linebacker Demario Davis (Browns), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (Giants) and running back Chris Ivory (Jaguars). They signed qualifying running back Matt Forte (Bears) and defensive tackle Steve McLendon (Steelers).

Salary cap space

Harrison is likely the main reason the Jets earned the pick. After signing a five-year, $46.25 million contract with the Giants, Harrison went on to have a career year. He had 86 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. While Harrison didn’t earn Pro Bowl honors, he was voted first-team, all-pro.

A rule change approved by NFL owners in 2015 permits compensatory draft picks to be traded. This is the first compensatory picks can be moved.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs were awarded a league-high four compensatory picks.

