NFL Draft 2017: Jets' biggest winners and losers
NFL Draft 2017: Jets' biggest winners and losers
NFL Draft 2017: Jets' biggest winners and losers
Updated May 01, 2017
Posted May 01, 2017
By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Now that the New York Jets’ 2017 NFL Draft is in the books, and nine players are joining the organization (including Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye), let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers coming out of the Jets’ draft, which was the third for general manager Mike Maccagnan with the organization …
NY Jets GM Mike Maccagnan pre-draft press conference
Here is the rundown of players drafted by Maccagnan this year …
S Jamal Adams, Round 1
S Marcus Maye, Round 2
WR ArDarius Stewart, Round 3
WR Chad Hansen, Round 4
TE Jordan Leggett, Round 5
OLB Dylan Donahue, Round 5
RB Elijah McGuire, Round 6
CB Jeremy Clark, Round 6
CB Derrick Jones, Round 6
QB CHRISTIAN HACKENBERG: WINNER
Hey, the Jets didn’t draft a quarterback. How about that? After drafting Christian Hackenberg in Round 2 last year, they are sticking by him. Of course, he has to do his part and prove he can play at this level, after he looked so raw last year in the preseason and then didn’t play in the regular season.
Hackenberg will compete this spring and summer with Josh McCown and Bryce Petty for the Jets’ starting quarterback job.
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Mon, 01 May 2017 14:55:00 +0000
Related Posts