NFL Draft 2017: Jets' Day 2 recap and Day 3 preview | Rumors, trades, everything to know

FLORHAM PARK — The second day of the NFL Draft is in the books. The third day is set to begin.

Oh what a wild 48 hours it has been for the Jets.

The team welcomed two new players to the roster on Friday. General manager Mike Maccagnan drafted (another) safety Marcus Mayes (Florida) in the second round, then versatile receiver ArDarius Stewart (Alabama) in the third.

Who knows if Stewart will develop into anything on the football field, but he’s a helluva quote. On his conference call after being drafted, he told reporters he wants to bring a “load of awesomeness” to the offense, and “put a little sauce” in the game.

Maccagnan also wheeled and dealed a bit more than he has in the past. The Jets moved back twice, adding a fourth-round pick (No. 125), fifth-round pick (No. 16) and sixth-round pick (No. 204).

Curious what else you missed? Here’s a complete recap, and preview of what’s to come today:

Day 3 begins 12 p.m.

1st Round (No. 6): Jamal Adams, S, LSU

2nd Round (No. 39): Marcus Mayes, S, Florida

3rd Round (No. 79) [Trade with Vikings]: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

4th Round (No. 125) [Trade with Bucs]:

5th Round (No. 150)

5th Round (No. 160) [Trade with Vikings]:

6th Round (No. 191)

6th Round (No. 204) [Trade with Bucs]:

7th Round (No. 224)

Published at Sat, 29 Apr 2017 10:30:00 +0000