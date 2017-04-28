NFL Draft 2017: Jets' pick-by-pick draft grades | Jamal Adams, Marcus Maye and more
By Connor Hughes and Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
How did the Jets do in the 2017 NFL Draft? Here’s the report card with grades for each of their draft picks, including Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams.
How’d the Jets draft turn out?
This was a big draft for the Jets. Not only was it Mike Maccagnan’s third since being named general manager in 2015, but with the team headed for a full-on rebuild, the players taken this year could be asked to contribute immediately.
So how’d the Jets draft turn out? What should you make of the players selected? Here’s a quick report card and grade for each of their picks.
NFL: New York Jets-Jamal Adams Press Conference
1st Round (No. 6): Jamal Adams, S, LSU
WHO: Jamal Adams
POSITION: Safety
MEASURABLES: 6-0, 214
2016 STATS: 76 tackles | 1 sack | 1 INT | 4 PDs
SCOUTING REPORT (NFL.com): Interchangeable safety with a sheriff’s mentality. Adams is a physical tone-setter who should thrive near the line of scrimmage or in a robber role. Should be a commanding presence in the locker room early on and his do-as-I-do play demeanor could be the catalyst for turning a struggling defense around quickly.
Published at Sun, 30 Apr 2017 12:30:00 +0000
