NFL Draft 2017: Jets undrafted free agent signings tracker



FLORHAM PARK — The 2017 NFL Draft is complete, but that doesn’t mean the action is finished for the New York Jets, as general manager Mike Maccagnan tries to improve a team that went 5-11 last season.

There are still undrafted free agents to sign. That happens, for Maccagnan and Co., right after Round 7 of the draft concludes. And can you can follow along with those signings right here, with a full list down below, as the signings happen.

These players — along with the Jets’ draft picks — will participate in next weekend’s rookie minicamp at the team’s facility in Florham Park, from Friday through Sunday.

Undrafted rookies can certainly make an impact in Round 1. Just consider the case of former Temple wide receiver Robby Anderson. He signed with the Jets last year as an undrafted free agent, and he wound up having solid season for them in 2017. Anderson finished fourth on the team with 42 catches and third with 587 receiving yards. He also had two touchdown catches.

So just because a player goes undrafted doesn’t mean his chances of contributing in the NFL are lost. Far from it.

With all that in mind, keep it locked right here, throughout Saturday evening and Sunday, to follow along as the Jets’ 2017 class of undrafted free agent rookies is revealed. Will there be another Anderson in this group? The Jets certainly hope so.

In the space down below, as the undrafted free agents roll in, you will find their names:

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

RECEIVERS AND TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Connor Hughes can be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com, and Darryl Slater at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow both on Twitter: @Connor_J_Hughes | @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 30 Apr 2017 14:29:00 +0000