NFL Draft 2017: Jets work out Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes, report says

The Jets on Sunday conducted a workout for Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, according to the Houston Chronicle.

They just drafted quarterback Christian Hackenberg in Round 2 last year. But they have now conducted private workouts with the top four quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft: North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, and Mahomes. Will the Jets draft one of them at No. 6 overall?

Mahomes is considered a project quarterback who is unlikely to go in the top 10. Trubisky and Watson, in some order, are considered the best two quarterback prospects this year, though this quarterback draft class is regarded as not that strong, with no sure-thing franchise guy.

Still, Mahomes put up monster numbers at Texas Tech last season, while playing in a fast-paced spread offense. Mahomes in 2016 threw for 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Can his success translate to the NFL?

That is the big question surrounding Mahomes, whose father, Pat Mahomes, pitched in Major League Baseball from 1992-2003, including 1999-2000 with the Mets.

Todd McShay, the ESPN draft analyst, compared Mahomes to Brett Favre, but also noted that no quarterback has ever successfully made the transition from the Texas Tech-style offense to the NFL.

Implications for Hackenberg of QB pick

“He is a big-time developmental prospect,” McShay said. “And I mean big-time in both the positive and negative. I think his upside may be as great as any quarterback in this class. But his learning curve could be as great as any quarterback in this class.”

Giants coach Ben McAdoo attended Mahomes’ pro day on Friday, as McAdoo does homework on Eli Manning’s potential replacement. The Giants pick 23rd this year, which is a more likely draft position for Mahomes than sixth overall.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

