NFL Draft 2017: Mike Maccagnan hints Jets could hang on to 6th pick



Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan on Friday doubled down on his statement from the NFL Scouting Combine that he’d like to acquire more picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

But Maccagnan also hinted — and perhaps it was just a smokescreen — that he could hang on to the sixth overall pick, rather than trade it.

The Jets have one pick in the first round, one in the second, two in the third, and one each in the fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds — for a total of seven picks. All of them can be traded.

The draft is a crapshoot, so acquiring more picks by trading back is often a good idea for rebuilding teams, like the Jets, who are setting their foundation via the draft.

And Maccagnan is still interested in doing that, as he first mentioned at the Combine.

“Yes, and hopefully you guys can keep advertising that for me,” Maccagnan joked Friday to reporters. “We definitely are interested in ideally acquiring more picks. That doesn’t mean we’re looking to shop every pick.

POLL: Grade Marshall’s time with Jets

“We actually feel pretty good about the sixth pick in the draft right now, in terms of where we’re slotted. I do think there will be some good options there for us potentially if we stay put, and we could see a player or two that we like trickle down to us.

“But we are still looking, ideally, to acquire more picks in this draft. Philosophically, that’s been sort of our focus [all along]. We just haven’t really always had the opportunity to move back and acquire more picks, as much as we would’ve liked over our two years here.”

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 24 Mar 2017 19:12:00 +0000