NFL Draft 2017: Reuben Foster an option at No. 6? Jets hosting LB for visit, report says



Linebacker Reuben Foster #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide attempts to tackle running back Wayne Gallman #9 of the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox | Getty Images)

The Jets missed out on linebacker Dont’a Hightower in free agency, but it doesn’t appear they’ve completely ruled out improving the position.

Alabama’s Reuben Foster, arguably the top inside linebacker in the NFL Draft, is visiting the Jets today, per NFL Network. Miami tight end David Njoku, along with N.C. State safety Josh Jones, are also at the facility.

Foster, who’s 6-0 and 229 pounds, had 115 tackles, five sacks and 13 tackles for a loss last year. He figures to be taken within the first 10 picks of the draft. The Jets hold the No. 6 selection.

Here’s more from his NFL.com draft profile:

Foster is a vicious hitter with elite playmaking range and an ability to toggle between 225 and 240 pounds. Athleticism gives him cover ability that former teammate Reggie Ragland never possessed. Has Pro Bowl potential as a 3-4 inside linebacker or a 4-3 weak-side linebacker, but concerns over his medical history could be a consideration, according to some

The Jets used a first-round pick last season on Darron Lee, who had an up-and-down year. David Harris is under contract heading into 2017, but turned 33 in January. The Jets are likely looking for his replacement. Immediately, or future.

Jets working their late-round magic?

If released, Harris can free $6.5 million in cap space with zero dead money.

Harris has been on the decline the past several seasons, with his tackle number dropping every year since 2013. In 2016, Harris had 95 tackles in 15 games, his lowest since 2011.

The Jets took Harris in the second round in 2007. He has been a starter on the defense, and one of the game’s better players, for over a decade. Foster could usher in a new era of linebacker play for the Jets.

