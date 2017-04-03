NFL Draft 2017 rumors: Joe Mixon's stock rising? Mitchell Trubisky to Browns?

Latest on Joe Mixon

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, Joe Mixon’s draft stock is rising to the point where he could be a first-round pick.

Not only is his draft stock improving, but some teams say no player is moving up draft boards faster than Mixon. Apparently he’s checking every box as he meets with various franchises.

Mixon might now go as high as the second round. Some even believe the late first round is in play.