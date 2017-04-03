NFL Draft 2017 rumors: Joe Mixon's stock rising? Mitchell Trubisky to Browns?
Updated April 03, 2017
Posted April 03, 2017
By Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Who are the Giants interested in?
Who are the Jets interested in?
Who are the Eagles interested in?
Latest on Joe Mixon
According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, Joe Mixon’s draft stock is rising to the point where he could be a first-round pick.
Not only is his draft stock improving, but some teams say no player is moving up draft boards faster than Mixon. Apparently he’s checking every box as he meets with various franchises.
Mixon might now go as high as the second round. Some even believe the late first round is in play.
Published at Mon, 03 Apr 2017 16:00:00 +0000
