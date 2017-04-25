NFL Draft 2017 rumors: LIVE UPDATES, news, trades, draft projections (4/25/17) | Adrian Peterson to Saints



The 2017 NFL Draft is just days away!

Buckle up for a slew of rumors, news, updates, reports, mock drafts and a roundup of which prospects are rising and falling in the most up-to-date projections.

What will the Cleveland Browns do with the No. 1 overall selection? Where will North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky go?

Are the Jets in the market for a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick? If another signal caller lands in Florham Park, N.J., what does it mean for the future of recent young quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg? Will the 2017 Jets draft haul be a reflection on the faith the organization has in head coach Todd Bowles?

Are the Eagles setting their sights on Stanford do-it-all star Christian McCaffrey? If he’s not on the board at No. 14, could maligned Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon be in play in round two? When will Philadelphia land an impact cornerback to add the secondary?

Could the Giants trade up from No. 23 to land an impact player? Will general manager Jerry Reese add to one of the NFL‘s top defenses or try to tweak an offense that lagged behind in 2016? Will Eli Manning’s eventual replacement be selected in this draft?

Adrian Peterson announced he has signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints — deciding he finally wants to play with a legitimate NFL quarterback, Drew Brees, and not the Vikings QB knockoffs who have handed him the ball. How will that affect running backs in the draft, now that the Saints have filled that need.

NJ Advance Media has reporters covering the Giants, Jets and Eagles — and the NFL — on the scene of the draft in Philadelphia, Pa.

Follow along for updates, news and the latest rumors from a wild football week.

</p><div>Draft week is here.</div><div>Draft week.

Adrian Peterson to the Saints is official. That should impact New Orleans' draft plans.

How far will N.J.'s Jabrill Peppers fall after a failed drug test?

Does Corey Davis have a promise from the Eagles?

Where could the Eagles go with the 14th pick?

DeShaun Watson to the Jets?

