NFL Draft 2017: Should Jets pick QB other than Deshaun Watson, Mitch Trubisky?



It sure looks like the Jets will have their pick of quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Jets draft sixth overall this year, and none of the top five teams is currently widely projected to take a quarterback.

The top four quarterbacks this year are Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer, and Patrick Mahomes II.

If the Jets do take a quarterback at No. 6 — and there are no guarantees they’ll do this — who should they pick? Trubisky and Watson are considered, in some order, the top two prospects available this year. But could the Jets pass on them in favor of Kizer or Mahomes?

It seems unlikely, based on some informal polling done by Charley Casserly, the former NFL general manager and current NFL Network analyst. Casserly also served as consultant for the Jets’ coach/GM searches in 2015.

Casserly spoke with talent evaluators from 22 NFL teams, and the results pegged Watson as this draft’s top quarterback (nine votes). Trubisky got eight, and Mahomes got two. Kizer got zero. Three voters were undecided.

Based on that, Watson and Trubisky are the consensus top two quarterbacks available this year, in some order. It would be a surprise if the Jets took Mahomes or Kizer at No. 6.

Here’s what Casserly said on NFL Network about these quarterbacks, none of whom is considered a sure-thing future star, like Andrew Luck was as a draft prospect:

“My feeling, when I watch the tape, Trubisky is the most consistent quarterback of all these guys in accuracy and decision-making, but he also has some inconsistencies. Excellent outside the pocket, moving around and keeping his eyes downfield. Leadership, that’s going to be the big question on him, and [that he has] only 13 starts in his college career.”

Who do you think the Jets should draft, if they go with a quarterback? Watson? Trubisky? Somebody else? Sound off in the comments.

