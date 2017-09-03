NFL Draft 2017: This under-radar QB could play immediately for Jets, like Eagles' Carson Wentz



As everyone ponders whether the Jets will draft a quarterback sixth overall, there is another possibility — that they could take a quarterback later in the draft.

That’s something Mel Kiper Jr., the ESPN draft analyst, brought up this week during a conference call.

He identified the one quarterback in this draft whom he believes is most capable of playing immediately in the NFL. And it’s not North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky or Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. It’s Pittsburgh’s Nathan Peterman.

Yes, the same Nathan Peterman who just finished his fifth college season and didn’t turn pro early. Yes, the same Nathan Peterman projected as a Round 3 or 4 pick by CBSSports.com.

He is rated sixth among quarterbacks this year by that website, behind the main four guys (Trubisky, Watson, Patrick Mahomes II, and DeShone Kizer), and also behind Davis Webb.

So why does Kiper like Peterman so much?

Here is Kiper, explaining:

“I think as far as developing the quickest, all of these quarterbacks have issues going in. I would say Nate Peterman has the best chance to come in and play, from a mental standpoint and knowing the game, and playing in a pro offense like [the Eagles‘ Carson] Wentz did, which really helped him.

“I think he gets an edge over all these quarterbacks. I think Nate Peterman would probably be the quarterback that may have a better chance to play right away and play more effectively than even the four guys that go in the first round possibly.”

OK, that all seems reasonable, even as Kiper acknowledges that Trubisky and Watson probably have higher upsides than Peterman.

Peterman, who turns 23 in May, is an older prospect, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. He also has pretty good size — 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds.

But what about the scouting report on Peterman? Here is a look, via NFL.com:

Peterman’s experience in a pro-style passing attack gives him a head start headed into the league. His physical attributes are just average, but his accuracy, composure and anticipation are what sets him apart from some of the more physically gifted quarterbacks in this year’s draft. Peterman’s tape is sure to catch the eye of at least a few teams in need of a quarterback and he should come off the board by day two with a chance to become a solid starting quarterback in the future.

Look, everything is relative with quarterback draft comparisons. So Kiper is weighing the strengths of Peterman, in terms of playing immediately, against the weaknesses of guys like Trubisky, Watson, Kizer, and Mahomes.

Richard Sherman to Patriots?

Here is Kiper on those weaknesses:

“Trubisky is a one-year starter. He needs some time. Watson has accuracy issues. He got better late in the year, but the accuracy issues are still there. So you have to work on that. Mahomes comes out of a system that has not translated well to the NFL. Then you think about Kizer, coming out of an offense obviously where he didn’t seem like he was the right fit, and he had some struggles. But a lot of those struggles were because of the supporting cast, which was not up to the level it had been the previous year. I think all those quarterbacks have issues as to why they won’t be immediate hole fillers or immediate standouts. I think that’s expecting too much from just about anybody anyway.”

Does this assessment seem fair? Have your say down below, in the comments.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 07 Apr 2017 11:00:00 +0000