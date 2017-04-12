NFL Draft 2017: What does Jets QB prospect DeShone Kizer think of his coach criticizing him?



Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly recently made headlines with some critical comments about his former quarterback, DeShone Kizer, whom the Jets are considering drafting.

The Jets have conducted a private workout for Kizer, to evaluate him. But Kelly said Kizer “still should be in college,” among other things.

Kelly also praised Kizer, but basically said he isn’t ready to start right away in the NFL. Kelly essentially thinks Kizer should’ve stayed at Notre Dame.

So what does Kizer think of those comments?

Naturally, he took the politically correct route during an interview with Chicago’s ESPN Radio affiliate on Tuesday:

“It’s honestly the truth. I have two more years available [of college eligibility]. I’m only 21 years of age. There is a lot of growth for me. There’s a lot of growth for everyone in this draft. There’s a lot of guys out there who had to make big adjustments as they move into the NFL, and I know it. That’s why I’m not the No. 1 quarterback guaranteed walking into this draft as we speak.”

Kizer said he hasn’t spoken with Kelly about the comments, which Kizer of course downplayed:

“If it is something that he truly believes or something that could be taken down the wrong path, he would address it with me in the first place. As soon as all this chaos created around the couple comments and he didn’t come reach out to me, I quickly understood that it really wasn’t as big of a deal as it could be pushed out to be.

“If it was something which he felt strongly about or something that he was going to address the media and make a big deal, he would’ve warned me before. That’s how our relationship has always been. There would be dialogue before that.”

Possible suitors for Sheldon Richardson

So there you have it. Kizer said exactly all the “right” things you’d expect to him say, which matters absolutely zero.

The only thing that matters is whether this guy can actually play in the NFL. And regardless of where he is drafted, we probably won’t know that for at least a couple years.

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 12 Apr 2017 19:32:00 +0000