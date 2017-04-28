NFL Draft 2017: Where are N.J. football stars headed?
NFL Draft 2017: Where are N.J. football stars headed?
NFL Draft 2017: Where are N.J. football stars headed?
By JJ Conrad | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
N.J. stars who landed in NFL.jpg
N.J. stars who landed in the NFL
A number of former New Jersey high school stars had their name called in the 2017 NFL Draft. Former Haddon Heights star Haason Reddick led the cast, going 13th overall in Round 1 to the Arizona Cardinals. Former Paramus Catholic graduate Jabrill Peppers was next, going 25th overall in Round 1 to the Cleveland Browns. And former Cedar Grove star David Njoku wasn’t far behind, going four picks later — also to the Browns — at No. 29 overall.
Those were N.J.’s three first-round selections, but check out the slideshow below to find out what other N.J. players were drafted and several others who did not hear their name called, but latched on to NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
Did we miss someone? Let us know in the comment section below, as we will continue updating this slideshow as more New Jersey natives sign with NFL teams.
Jeff Haynes and Ken Blaze | AP Images and USA TODAY Sports
ReddickNFL.jpeg
Haason Reddick, DE/LB, Cardinals
Route: Drafted Round 1, 13th overall
High School: Haddon Heights
College: Temple
What they’re saying: Cardinals coach Bruce Arians: “I hate saying it, but Von Miller,” Arians said, when asked about whether Reddick reminds him of anyone. “He’s just a little smaller than Von. He’s got that unbelievable speed and he’ll turn the corner. But then he’s also played inside and you can see that stack linebacker ability hat he has. So I don’t like comparing them like that, but that’s the one guy I can think of.”
More on Reddick: Haddon Heights, Temple product Haason Reddick drafted by Cardinals
Jeff Haynes | AP Images for Panini
PeppersNFL1.jpeg
Jabrill Peppers, S, Browns
Route: Drafted Round 1, 25th overall
High School: Paramus Catholic
College: Michigan
What they’re saying: Browns coach Hue Jackson: “No question but we’re going to start him over there on defense for sure. Again, when you have guys that have ability to make plays, you do anything and everything you can to put them in an environment so they can showcase their talent and ability (including offense). We will do that, but first we are bringing him in here to play defense and play special teams.”
More on Peppers: From N.J. to Ann Arbor to Cleveland, Jabrill Peppers reaches NFL dream
Ken Blaze | USA TODAY Sports
NjokuNFL.jpeg
David Njoku, TE, Browns
Route: Drafted Round 1, 29th overall
High School: Cedar Grove
College: Miami
What they’re saying: Browns coach Hue Jackson: “He has the ability to make plays down the field. He’s a three-down tight end.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “[An] ascending pass catching talent with elite athleticism and enough fight in his run blocking to believe that he can be lined up anywhere on the field at any time. … His play on the field shows he’s more than a combine warrior. He is still growing into his body and has to add to his play strength, but his playmaking potential and elite traits should make him a first-round pick and a future Pro Bowler.”
More on Njoku: Cleveland Browns selected N.J. alum David Njoku in Round 1, 29th overall
Ken Blaze | USA TODAY Sports
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Mon, 01 May 2017 11:10:00 +0000
Related Posts