NFL Draft: Looking back at my first Jets' 7-round mock of 2017 (HUGHES)

My how things have changed

The Jets season last year was a disaster. A year that started with such promise, crashed and burned in a 5-11 finish. The Jets were essentially eliminated from playoff contention before Halloween. Which means by November, we were full-steam ahead looking towards the future.

I put together my very first Jets’ 7-round mock on Nov. 19. Crazy, right? Even crazier is just how many have followed. (Check them all out here!)

With the NFL Draft in just a few days, we thought it would be fun to look back at that first 7-round mock and examine how much things have changed. A little change of pace from the countless scouting reports you’ve likely been reading these last few weeks.

One quick note — Since this mock draft was put together in November (see its original form here), it was based around the Jets having, at the time, the No 5 pick. It also didn’t include their extra compensatory third-round pick because they hadn’t received it yet.

OK — Away we go…