NFL Draft: Will Mike Maccagnan snap Jets' streak of horrid 2nd-round picks?

Will Maccagnan save the Jets?

The Jets have had their issues in the NFL Draft. It’s incredibly well documented. But even by their lowly standards, their second-round struggles are something else. Ever since finding linebacker David Harris in 2007, it has been one terrible selection after another.

Here’s quick trip down memory lane:

2010: Vlad Ducasse, OT

2012: Stephen Hill, WR

2013: Geno Smith, QB

2014: Jace Amaro, TE

2015: Devin Smith, WR

2016: Christian Hackenberg, QB

The two most recent — Smith and Hackenberg — were selected by new-GM Mike Maccagnan. The early return on both hasn’t been great. Smith, plagued by injuries, has 10 receptions in two seasons. Hackenberg didn’t play last year, and the Jets are (apparently) looking for his replacement already.

Maccagnan has been a professional scout his entire career — beginning as an intern with the Redskins in 1990. From 2002 through 2014, he held prominent roles (coordinator of college scouting, assistant director of college scouting, director of college scouting) with the Texans.

While Maccagnan didn’t have the final say on who Houston drafted, his voice was undoubtedly heard. So we went back and looked at his history finding (or not finding) studs in the second round.

Could this be the year the Jets finally don’t screw it up? History says …