NFL free agency 2017: Best players still available at every position
NFL free agency 2017: Best players still available at every position
NFL free agency 2017: Best players still available at every position
Updated March 19, 2017
Posted March 19, 2017
By Dan Duggan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NFL free agency rarely disappoints and there were plenty of fireworks in the first week. Many of the top free agents have already signed as free agency passes the one-week mark. Here’s a look at the best remaining free agents at every position:
Quarterbacks
1. Jay Cutler, Bears
2. Colin Kaepernick, 49ers
3. Chase Daniel, Eagles
Also: Ryan Fitzpatrick (Jets), Mark Sanchez (Cowboys)
Tony Romo is expected to be released or traded by the Cowboys, but that still hasn’t happened. Romo will become the prize of a sorry quarterback market.
Nam Y. Huh | AP Photot
Running backs
1. Adrian Peterson, Vikings
2. Jamaal Charles, Chiefs
3. LeGarrette Blount, Patriots
There has finally been some movement on the veteran running back market. But big names like Peterson and Charles still remain unsigned.
Andy Clayton-King | AP Photo
Wide receivers
1. Kamar Aiken, Ravens
2. Michael Floyd, Patriots
3. Brian Quick, Rams
The wide receiver market dried up fast with many players inking deals as soon as free agency opened. Based on some of the contracts for the top receivers, it doesn’t seem like there will be much money invested in this crop of players.
Winslow Townson | AP Images
Tight ends
1. Jacob Tamme, Falcons
2. Mychal Rivera, Raiders
3. Gavin Escobar, Cowboys
The tight end market is pretty thin after a week of free agency.
Brett Davis | USA TODAY Sports
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Sun, 19 Mar 2017 12:48:20 +0000
Related Posts