NFL free agency 2017: CB Marcus Cooper joins Bears, becomes 4th Rutgers alum to sign

Just like on the day of the 2013 NFL Draft, Marcus Cooper had to wait a little longer than former Rutgers teammates Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon, but he still got his turn.

Cooper, 27, signed a three-year contract Saturday with the Chicago Bears, who will be the cornerback’s fourth organization in his five-year career. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers, Cooper was cut in training camp and played his first three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was traded last summer to the Arizona Cardinals, where he took the next step to become a Pro Bowl alternate.

Cooper’s signing comes two days after Harmon re-signed with the New England Patriots (four years and a max value of $20 million) and Ryan left the Patriots (three years and a max value of $30 million) for the Tennessee Titans.

Harmon, Ryan and Cooper all played in the same secondary in 2012, when Rutgers captured a share of the Big East title. One of the team’s star offensive playmakers was wide receiver Brandon Coleman, who re-signed for one year earlier this week with the New Orleans Saints.

Big thanks to the man up above. You are awesome. I couldn’t thank you enough. Chi Town Im excited to be apart of something special! — Marcus Cooper (@Mr_Cooper860) March 11, 2017

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Cooper, who began his college career as a wide receiver, set career highs with 63 tackles and four interceptions in 2016.

As the cornerback marketed thinned out following the signings of Ryan, Stephon Gilmore (Patriots) and A.J. Bouye (Jacksonville Jaguars), Cooper became a priority for several teams, including the Darrelle Revis-less Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was reported by multiple outlets that Cooper was in Chicago visiting with team officials Friday. The Bears also signed cornerback Prince Amukamara, a former first-round pick of the Giants.

