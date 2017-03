NFL free agency 2017: Day 2 RECAP | Brandon Marshall deal, latest rumors, buzz



2017 NFL free agency has arrived!

With the legal tampering period underway, follow along as deals and contracts are agreed to across the NFL. With rumors of trades and signings, football is back in the news leading up to players changing teams on March 9 when the 2017 league year begins.

Over the next day, NFL teams can legally tamper with available free agents in preparation for Thursday’s signing day bonanza around the sport.

Will the Eagles find a way to land a big-time wide receiver (or two) for quarterback Carson Wentz? Is a trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks about to come down? Which long-time Eagles will be released to create cap space for a free-agent spending spree?

Can the Giants find an upgrade along the offensive line? Will Jason Pierre-Paul be re-signed to a long-term contract? How much will defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins be offered on the open market?

How will Giants approach FA?

Are the Jets rebuilding or planning to spend big to find a way back to winning quickly? Is Buccaneers back-up quarterback Mike Glennon worth $14-15M to start in New York? Will the team chase a fullback? Which big-name cornerback could replace Darrelle Revis?

NJ Advance Media has reporters following the Eagles, Giants and Jets–along with the rest of the NFL. Follow along below for all the latest from around the wildest few days the sport has to offer.

[<a href=”//storify.com/nj_sports/nfl” target=”_blank”>View the story “NFL free agency 2017: LIVE updates, rumors, deals, contracts, trades, signings, news” on Storify</a>]<h1>NFL free agency 2017: LIVE updates, rumors, deals, contracts, trades, signings, news</h1><h2>2017 NFL free agency has arrived! With the legal tampering period underway on March 7, follow along as deals and contracts are agreed to across the NFL. With rumors of trades and signings, football is back in the news leading up to players changing teams on March 9 when the 2017 league year begins.</h2><p>Storified by <a href=”https://storify.com/nj_sports”>NJ.com Sports</a>· Tue, Mar 07 2017 19:27:40

</p><div>Health concerns for Tony Romo.</div><div>Coaches and GMs in the league have no questions about Tony Romo’s ability at age 37. But they have significant doubts about the injury risk.Ed Werder</div><div>All's quiet on the Adrian Peterson front.</div><div>”There is nothing going on with Adrian Peterson and the Patriots right now” — @MikeGarafoloChris Wesseling</div><div>What would it take for a team to get Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo?</div><div>.@MikeGarafolo: Patriots would ‘probably need a first-round pick this year and next year’ to get Belichick thinking about a Garoppolo trade.Marc Sessler</div><div>The Browns could make a run at Dont'a Hightower.</div><div>.@MikeSilver names Rick Wagner, Kevin Zeitler and Dont’a Hightower as possible targets for the Browns in free agency.Marc Sessler</div><div>Will the Jets get shut out on Mike Glennon?</div><div>I believe Mike Glennon is likely to end up with the Bears. I do not believe the Jets or 49ers have legitimate interest. @nflnetworkMichael Silver</div><div>Is Kirk Cousins destined for San Francisco?</div><div>.@MikeSilver tells @NFLNetwork ‘it’s more likely than not that Kirk Cousins ends up being the 49ers quarterback.’Marc Sessler</div><div>Scratch the 49ers from the Mike Glennon sweepstakes.</div><div>Source: The #49ers are not interested in free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon.

https://t.co/tXZ1oo2MbhMatt Maiocco</div><div>Both Giants and Jets may be interested in Anthony Fasano.</div><div>Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.Paul Schwartz</div><div>Bears showing interest in Stephon Gilmore.</div><div>Growing talk of #Bears taking a run at CB Stephen Gilmore. Could be a big shopping week in Chicago if they land a QB and a CB.Jason Cole</div><div>Are the Giants in the mix for DJ Fluker?</div><div>Potential teams to watch in the OL D.J. Fluker market: #Saints #Lions #Seahawks #Colts #Vikings #Giants, #ARZ, #ATL based on a recent call.Josina Anderson</div><div>Tampa Bay is gearing up for a run at DeSean Jackson.</div><div>#Bucs are set to make a strong push for #Redskins WR DeSean Jackson, I’m told. He has lots of interest. But Tampa will make a strong attemptIan Rapoport</div><div>Bears are showing interest in OT Rick Wagner.</div><div>Not sure if out there but source tells @sn_nfl that @bears showing interest in @ravens RT Rick WagnerAlex Marvez</div><div>Are the Jets looking into Brian Schwenke?</div><div>DJ Fluker joins Nick Mangold, Brian Schwenke & others on the interior OL market. #Jets, #Titans, #Seahawks on Schwenke.Ian Rapoport</div><div>Terrelle Pryor is out of the Steelers' price range.</div><div>Source told me #Steelers inquired abt #Browns Pryor, but @gerrydulac reports they have "no interest" in him at "$10 million plus per season"Mary Kay Cabot</div><div>Are the Cowboys interested in Kenny Britt?</div><div>Add the Cowboys to the list of potential suitors for receiver Kenny Britt, per source. They expect Terrance Williams to leave.ProFootballTalk</div><div>Giants reportedly tender Kerry Wynn.</div><div>Giants tender restricted free agent Kerry Wynn, report saysWynn appeared in 14 games for the Giants at defensive end in 2016.</div><div>Broncos showing interest in RB Danny Woodhead.</div><div>Danny Woodhead (ACL recovery) far enough along he’s expected 2 receive interest from multiple teams including @broncos @sn_nfl has learnedAlex Marvez</div><div>Panthers make a move.</div><div>#Panthers announced they re-signed S Colin Jones.Adam Caplan</div><div>Game on!</div><div>Tamper away….Adam Schefter</div><div>Former Jets LB (and Geno Smith nemesis) IK Enemkpali is back on the market.</div><div>https://t.co/tgttAMwjdw has also learned that RFAs IK Enemkpali & Colton Schmidt will not be tendered. They’ll become UFAs on Thurs. #BillsChris Brown</div><div>Chargers release Brandon Flowers.</div><div>#Chargers released CB Brandon Flowers.Adam Caplan</div><div>Flowers’ $9m base salary would have become fully guaranteed on Saturday had he still been on the roster.Adam Caplan</div><div>Mike Maccagnan is playing the market right on Mike Glennon.</div><div>Jets taking right stance with free-agent QB Mike GlennonThe Jets aren’t willing to pay Mike Glennon top dollar. It’s the right move after getting scorned by Ryan Fitzpatrick.</div><div>Another WR on the market.</div><div>Chargers to release WR Stevie Johnson today, as @GehlkenNFL said. We shall see about his future after he missed 2016 due to injury.Mike Garafolo</div><div>Eagles could be the best fit for Alshon Jeffery.</div><div>NFL free agency rumors: Eagles are best fit for Alshon Jeffery, ESPN saysSeveral reports have suggested that Jeffery’s market value could settle at roughly $10 million per season, which could put him in a reasonable range for the Eagles to make a play at signing him.</div><div>Bears could go after WR Cordarrelle Patterson.</div><div>Not sure if out there but source tells @sn_nfl that @ChicagoBears expected to make push to sign @Vikings UFA WR @ceeflashpee84Alex Marvez</div><div>Ricky Wagner could set the market for right tackles.</div><div>Ricky Wagner set to ‘blow the lid off’ right tackle market, @MikeGarafolo reports https://t.co/9kCPHRid81 https://t.co/XvSPc4NUSmAround The NFL</div><div>Sounds like Jacquizz Rodgers will return to Tampa.</div><div>Sources close to the Bucs indicate that barring any surprises, Jacquizz Rodgers will re-sign https://t.co/jFY6Ci2ljcJennaLaineESPN</div><div>49ers in on Kenny Britt?</div><div>#49ers eying big-bodied free-agent WRs, including Kenny Britt … #Rams https://t.co/CAleQOlLjBMatt Barrows</div><div>Another OL hits the market.</div><div>Chargers releasing former first-round draft choice D.J. Fluker, per source. One more good OL added to free-agent crop. Plays T/G.Adam Schefter</div><div>Tyrod Taylor could be an intriguing option for the Jets.</div><div>NFL free agency 2017: Mike Glennon to Bears? When could Jets sign Tyrod Taylor?Here’s the latest on NFL free agency, as the Jets continue their search for a quarterback.</div><div>What are the Eagles options at WR?</div><div>NFL Trade Rumors and Buzz: Brandin Cooks? Mike Williams? Ranking Eagles best options at receiverThe Eagles have plenty of options at wide receiver — but what are their best options?</div><div>It sounds like Mike Glennon to the Bears will be a big story.</div><div>When the tampering period begins, expect the #Bears to make a major push for FA QB Mike Glennon, and I’m told Chicago is his preferred spotIan Rapoport</div><div>Watch out for news around these Giants.</div><div>NFL free agency begins (3/7/17): 10 players to watch for the Giants on TuesdayThe NFL’s free agency tampering period begins at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 (3/7/17). Teams can enter negotiations with the agents of players set to become unrestricted free agents, but agreements cannot be officially finalized until the new league year starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday.</div><div>What are the Eagles best options to put good wide receivers around Carson Wentz?</div><div>NFL Trade Rumors and Buzz: Brandin Cooks? Mike Williams? Ranking Eagles best options at receiverThe Eagles have plenty of options at wide receiver — but what are their best options?</div><div>How does the legal tampering period work?</div><div>NFL Free Agency: What is the legal tampering period? How does it work?The NFL’s legal tampering period begins two before the start of free agency. What is the legal tampering period? How does it work? Let’s take a look.</div><div>How much cap space do the Jets have?</div><div>NFL free agency 2017: What is latest on Jets’ salary cap space, after cuts?Here’s a look.</div><div>Sounds like the Steelers won't be pursuing Terrelle Pryor.</div><div>FYI, Steelers have no interest in signing Terrelle Pryor, per team source. Not at $10 million-plus.Gerry Dulac</div><div>Broncos, Buccaneers interested in Chris Baker.</div><div>Broncos interested in Chris Baker as negotiating period set to beginBack when Chris Baker was considered a bad boy too risky for a draft pick, the Denver Broncos gave the defensive tackle his first chance.</div><div>Where will Tony Romo land?</div><div>NFL free agency rumors: Tony Romo, Brandin Cooks, Russell Okung updatesNFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017 (3/9/17). Teams are allowed to communicate with the agents of free agents beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m. Some of the biggest names that could be on the market include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos left tackle Russell Okung.</div><div>What time does the legal tampering period begin?</div><div>What time today (3/7/17) does NFL free agency start?NFL free agency starts Tuesday, March 7, 2017, when teams can begin negotiating with the agents of free agents. Contracts cannot be announced until Thursday, March 9, 2017.</div><div>Here's how much salary cap space the Giants have to work with.</div><div>Giants salary cap space: The official amount right before free agency beginsGiants have just over $13 million in available cap space after placing franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul.</div><div>The Giants don't have much to spend, but they could hit big on these under-the-radar free agents.</div><div>NFL free agency: Cap-limited Giants should pursue these 7 under-the-radar veteransThese affordable free agents can help the Giants, including two New Jersey natives and a former Jets star.</div><div>Predicting where the top 20 NFL free agents will land.</div><div>NFL free agency rumors: Predicting where top 20 available players will landNFL free agency is officially here. With the legal tampering period open, expect a slew of rumors, news, contract, deals and signings. Here’s a look at the best available players on the open market and predictions for where each will land when the NFL free agency bonanza ends.</div><div>Buckle up, NFL fans. The next few days should be wild.</div><div>Rumors: #49ers are going big after Terrelle Pryor/Alshon Jeffery. Also, may add more than just 1 top F/A WR.

#Niners rebuilding the WR CORP https://t.co/Qn7ELCWs3m49ers 24/7</div><div>Trading away Jordan Matthews would be a mistake for the Eagles.</div><div>NFL trade rumors: Why Eagles shouldn’t deal away Jordan MatthewsThe Eagles reportedly will listen to offers on wide receiver Jordan Matthews. Here’s why that thinking is flawed.</div><div>Is Mike Glennon set to cash in?</div><div>NFL free agency rumors: Which backup QB is set to cash in? Will Nick Mangold change positions?Here are the latest NFL free agency rumors, buzz, news, visits, signings and contracts. The NFL league year begins on March 9, 2017. Will the Eagles make a big splash at wide receiver? Can the Giants find the missing pieces on offense? Will the Jets add young pieces to help a rebuilding effort?</div><div>Brandon Marshall to the Giants?</div><div>Giants free agency mega-preview, including Brandon Marshall | Talk Is Cheap (PODCAST)Breaking down what to expect from the Giants in free agency this year.</div><div>Former Rutgers star Kenny Britt is drawing interest from the Eagles.</div><div>NFL free agency rumors: Eagles interested in WR Kenny Britt, report saysThe Eagles could make a play when NFL free agency opens for former Los Angeles Rams WR Kenny Britt who caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2016.</div><div>Could the Eagles land Terrelle Pryor or will the Giants steal him?</div><div>NFL free agency rumors: Eagles interested in Terrelle Pryor, report saysLast season, Pryor paced the Browns 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns which would have made him far and away the Eagles’ leading receiver.</div><div>NFL free agency rumors: Giants interested in Browns’ Terrelle Pryor, report saysThe Giants, Eagles, 49ers and Titans have all reportedly shown interest in Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.</div><div>The Eagles had interest in Torrey Smith at last year's trade deadline. Will they sign the free agent now?</div><div>NFL Free Agency Rumors: 49ers WR Torrey Smith to Eagles?A player the Eagles reportedly discussed trading for this past season is now close to being on the free agency market.</div><div>With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, how will the 2017 NFL Draft shake out?</div><div>NFL Mock Draft 2017: Post-Combine edition | Browns stick with Myles Garrett? Leonard Fournette or Deshaun Watson to Jets?The NFL Scouting Combine is officially over, which means that NFL scouts, executives and personnel departments now turn their sights to Pro Days and private workouts to evaluate this year’s top prospects such as Myles Garrett, Dalvin Cook, Marlon Humphrey, Corey Davis and others.</div><div>Who are the top 50 free agents on the open market?</div><div>NFL free agency buzz: 2017 Top 50 rankings – Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery top list2017 NFL free agency will begin on March 9, 2017 at 4 p.m. Eastern. Which currently soon-to-be-free agent is the best? Here is a Top 50 2017 NFL free agents ranking, led by Alshon Jeffery, Stephon Gilmore, Calais Campbell and other top players.</div>



Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 09 Mar 2017 00:43:00 +0000