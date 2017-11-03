NFL free agency 2017: Day 3 RECAP (3/11/17) | Bills, Jets, Raiders, Giants making news | Rumors, buzz, deals



NFL free agency is entering its third day of action, but there is still plenty left to unfold.

The Ravens gave Brandon Williams a big-money deal Thursday night, but the rest of the interior tackle market has been awfully quiet. There are still plenty of quality players left on the market as well.

The new league year has already seen two major deals. On Thursday, the Texans did what many thought impossible and dumped woeful quarterback Brock Osweiler on the Browns, giving up a second-round pick in the process.

On Friday, the Patriots and Saints pulled off a blockbuster deal, highlighted by New England’s first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft going to New Orleans in return for star wide receiver Brandon Cooks. Will Saturday see another trade?

Just saying … the Patriots now don’t have a pick until the third round of this year’s draft. The Browns have too many picks in the first and second rounds to count. The Patriots also still have backup quarterback Jimmy Garappolo. So …

NJ Advance Media has reporters following the Eagles, Giants and Jets, along with the rest of the NFL. Follow along below for all the latest from around the wildest few days the sport has to offer as NFL free agency rolls on with the third day of the new NFL league year.

Published at Sun, 12 Mar 2017 03:05:01 +0000