NFL free agency 2017: Day 6 RECAP (3/14/17) | Latest on Malcolm Butler, Dont'a Hightower; Rumors, deals



New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson | AP Images for Panini)

The 2017 NFL league year is off to a wild start!

From high-profile wide receivers like Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Terrelle Pryor changing teams, to the mess that is the Washington Redskins to the New England Patriots landing Brandin Cooks, big names have made big moves.

As the second wave of NFL free agency officially gets underway, all eyes will be free-agent linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, Cowboys (for now) quarterback Tony Romo, running back Adrian Peterson and how signings, news, rumors, contracts and deals will have an impact on April’s 2017 NFL Draft.

Are the Giants done after adding Brandon Marshall, Rhett Ellison and D.J. Fluker to the offense? How much salary cap space does the team have right now? Would it make any sense to attempt to restructure quarterback Eli Manning’s contract?

Will the Jets continue to turn over a roster that was awful last season? Is a veteran quarterback (like Josh McCown) slated to wear green in 2017 or will the team really go with youngsters?

What will the Eagles do next after a day of back-up quarterback turmoil (Nick Foles in, Chase Daniel out)?

Which stars are left out on the open market for the second wave of the free-agent chase? Which teams won and lost in the early stages of free agency?

NJ Advance Media has reporters following the Eagles, Giants and Jets–along with the rest of the NFL. Follow along below for all the latest from around the wildest few days the sport has to offer.