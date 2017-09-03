NFL free agency 2017: Ex-Rutgers star Duron Harmon re-signs with the Patriots for 4 years



Duron Harmon isn’t ready to leave Rutgers North.

Harmon agreed Thursday to a four-contract worth $20 million to remain with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports and a Tweet by his agent. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the re-signing.

It looks like defensive backs Harmon and Logan Ryan might be separated for the first time in eight years, however.

The duo arrived at Rutgers together in the 2009 recruiting class, were picked eight picks apart by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and entered free agency together this week.

While Harmon is staying put in the secondary alongside fellow Rutgers alum Devin McCourty, the Patriots added free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore earlier in the day Thursday. That effectively means there is no room for Ryan, who should command big bucks on the open market.

Though technically a backup safety with the Patriots — playing behind his former Rutgers mentor Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung — Harmon plays about half the defensive snaps because of the nickel and dime packages.

Harmon’s first NFL contract was for four years at a total of $2.7 million, according to spotrac.com. McCourty recently told NJ Advance Media that Harmon is “without question” worthy of being a full-time safety in the NFL.

The Delaware native was the second former Rutgers star to land a big free-agent contract on Wednesday, joining wide receiver Kenny Britt, who reportedly agreed to a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. He is coming off a 1,000-yard season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ryan, who has been linked to the interests of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, and Marcus Cooper of the Arizona Cardinals are still awaiting their contracts.

Cooper, Ryan and Harmon were all in the same Rutgers secondary when the team won a share of the Big East title in 2012.

Harmon has two Super Bowl rings in his first four years with the Patriots.

