NFL free agency 2017: Jets still need cornerback, but could they draft one?

Four notable cornerbacks are no longer available in NFL free agency.

A.J. Bouye is heading to the Jaguars, Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots, Logan Ryan to the Titans, and Prince Amukamara (formerly of the Giants) to the Bears.

Where does this leave the Jets?

Well, they cut Darrelle Revis, so they don’t have a No. 1 cornerback, to such an extent that Revis was actually qualified for that role last season, when he showed major signs of declining.

The Jets’ second and third corners last year, Buster Skrine and Marcus Williams, will be back in 2017. But Skrine is better suited in the slot. Williams can play in the slot or outside.

Just because Bouye, Gilmore, Ryan, and Amukamara are gone, that doesn’t mean the Jets are out of free agent options, if they choose to take that route, as they patch up their secondary.

In our rundown of best available remaining free agents entering Friday, we noted that the following cornerbacks are still available: Morris Claiborne, Captain Munnerlyn, Brandon Carr, and Brandon Flowers.

And then there’s always the NFL Draft, which is rich with cornerbacks this year. The Jets pick sixth, so they could take a corner like Marshon Lattimore or Jalen Tabor there, instead of signing a corner in free agency. Other draft options for corners include Marlon Humphrey, Sidney Jones, Desmond King, and Tre’Davious White. They’re all well-regarded players.

Entering free agency, Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan raved about the corners in this year’s draft class, while seemingly expressing reservations about spending big money on a free agent corner — something that wound up not working out with Revis.

“In pro free agency, there are a number of corners out there this year,” Maccagnan said. “And some people would debate if they’re No. 1, 2, or 3 caliber corners. But there is a volume.

“Without naming any names, there are generally not a lot of No. 1 corners that actually make it to free agency. Because either teams franchise tag them or they get signed [to a long-term contract by that team]. So you’re dealing with guys that aren’t true No. 1 corners.

“But there are some good corners in pro free agency. The flip side of that, as people realize, is you have to pay a premium for that position, since they’re highly sought after.

“In the college draft, on the other hand, this does appear to be a very deep group of defensive backs, both safeties and corners.”

