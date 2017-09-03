NFL free agency 2017: LIVE UPDATES (3/9/17) | Stephon Gilmore to Patriots; Rumors, buzz, deals



2017 NFL free agency has arrived!

With the legal tampering period complete, follow along as deals and contracts are agreed to across the NFL. With rumors of trades and signings, football is back in the news leading up to players changing teams on March 9 when the 2017 league year begins.

Over the next few days, NFL teams can legally sign any and all available free agents in order to restock and retool rosters.

Will the Eagles find a way to land a big-time wide receiver (or two) for quarterback Carson Wentz? Is a trade for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks about to come down? Which long-time Eagles will be released to create cap space for a free-agent spending spree?

Can the Giants find an upgrade along the offensive line? Will Jason Pierre-Paul be re-signed to a long-term contract? How much will defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins be offered on the open market? What’s next after the team’s huge signing of wide receiver Brandon Marshall?

How will Giants approach FA?

Are the Jets rebuilding or planning to spend big to find a way back to winning quickly? Is Buccaneers back-up quarterback Mike Glennon worth $14-15M to start in New York? Will the team chase a fullback? Which big-name cornerback could replace Darrelle Revis?

NJ Advance Media has reporters following the Eagles, Giants and Jets–along with the rest of the NFL. Follow along below for all the latest from around the wildest few days the sport has to offer.

[&amp;amp;lt;a href=”//storify.com/nj_sports/nfl” target=”_blank”&amp;amp;gt;View the story “NFL free agency 2017: LIVE updates, rumors, deals, contracts, trades, signings, news” on Storify&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;]&amp;amp;lt;h1&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency 2017: LIVE updates, rumors, deals, contracts, trades, signings, news&amp;amp;lt;/h1&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;gt;2017 NFL free agency has arrived! With the legal tampering period underway on March 7, follow along as deals and contracts are agreed to across the NFL. With rumors of trades and signings, football is back in the news leading up to players changing teams on March 9 when the 2017 league year begins.&amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;gt;Storified by &amp;amp;lt;a href=”https://storify.com/nj_sports”&amp;amp;gt;NJ.com Sports&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;middot; Wed, Mar 08 2017 19:42:03

&amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Dolphins are trying to hold on to Kenny Stills.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Dolphins making a push to keep WR Kenny Stills. Strong offer on the table in the $8M/year range.Jason La Canfora&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Elvis has left the building (in Baltimore).&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;As @89SteveSmith said (yes, that’s right), Ravens are cutting Elvis Dumervil.Albert Breer&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Why AJ Bouye makes sense for the Eagles.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Why A.J. Bouye to Eagles is smart ideaThe Eagles are reportedly after free-agent cornerback A.J. Bouye. Here’s why the pursuit is a good idea.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Would the Jets be interested in Tony Romo?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Cowboys to release Tony Romo, reports sayThe Cowboys are releasing quarterback Tony Romo.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants in on Martellus Bennett?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Few TEs left. GB wants to keep Cook. Hear NYG, JAX, BUFF and NE are in on Bennett. TEN and DET have been inquiring on TEs as wellJason La Canfora&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;More on Tyrod Taylor staying in Buffalo.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency 2017: Possible Jets target Tyrod Taylor staying with Bills, report saysCross another quarterback off the list.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Politi: Signing Brandon Marshall puts the pressure on Eli Manning.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall will make the Giants offense better, but we all know the who really has to improve in 2017. https://t.co/NHFC16lIxKSteve Politi&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Tony Romo&amp;amp;amp;apos;s days in Dallas are done.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Cowboys are releasing Tony Romo on Thursday, sources tell @toddarcher and me.

Let the Romo recruiting in Houston and Denver begin.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;So to recap: Tyrod Taylor is staying and Tony Romo is going.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Tyrod Taylor won&amp;amp;amp;apos;t be coming to the Jets.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Source: The #Bills are keeping QB Tyrod Taylor.Ian Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;More details on Torrey Smith to the Eagles rumors.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL rumors: Eagles, Ravens favorites to land Torrey Smith?Smith would certainly provide the Eagles with a cost-effective option at a position of significant need after being released by the 49ers and a contract that carried a cap-hit of roughly $9 million.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Jets showing interest in Nick Perry.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Source: #Jets in on Packers LB Nick Perry, showing ‘lots’ of interest https://t.co/jCz8yTPmQQConnor Hughes&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Should the Jets wait for Tyrod Taylor?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency 2017: Should Jets lock up Brian Hoyer quickly or wait on Tyrod Taylor? https://t.co/zDUXBFeonGDarryl Slater&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Mike Francesa weighed in on Brandon Marshall to the Giants.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Mike Francesa on Brandon Marshall to Giants: ‘He got his wish’Mike Francesa opened up his WFAN show talking about Brandon Marshall signing with the Giants.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Tony Romo&amp;amp;amp;apos;s about to get his walking papers.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Hearing there is a very strong likelihood that barring a strong trade offer the Cowboys release Tony Romo tomorrow. Let the chase beginJason La Canfora&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Did Ricky Wagner just set the market for RT?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The #Lions and OT Ricky Wagner have agreed in principle on a contract, source said. It will eclipse $9M per year, setting a new market.Ian Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Ricky Wagner is on his way to Detroit.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Ravens free-agent OT Ricky Wagner expects to become a Detroit Lion assuming no snags in final negotiations Thursday, sources tell ESPN.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Chandler Jones is getting paid by the Cardinals.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Sources: The #AZCardinals and franchised tagged pass-rusher Chandler Jones are finalizing a 5-year extension. Going to be large.Ian Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;James Kratch breaks down what the Brandon Marshall signing means for the Giants.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall to Giants: What does it mean?NJ.com&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Here&amp;amp;amp;apos;s how the Eagles can afford AJ Bouye.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Rumors: Here is how the Eagles can pay A.J. Bouye $12 million a yearThe Eagles are pursuing Houston Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye, the biggest cornerback on the market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;More details on Jets&amp;amp;amp;apos; interest in Brian Hoyer.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Jets showing interest in QB Brian Hoyer, report saysThe New York Jets have turned their attention to Brian Hoyer at quarterback.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;It sounds like Pierre Garcon is on his way to the 49ers.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;When Pierre Garcon finalizes deal with 49ers, as expected, league sources believe he will make $16 million in first year.Chris Mortensen&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Torrey Smith could be heading to the Eagles.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;If Torrey Smith ended up somewhere other than Baltimore or Philadelphia I’d be pretty surprisedJason La Canfora&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Eagles now the favorites to sign AJ Bouye?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Rumors: Eagles the favorite to sign AJ Bouye?Bouye finished last season with 63 tackles and one interception and is considered the best cover cornerback available among free agents.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Business is picking up around the Eagles and A.J. Bouye.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;#Texans concerned about prospect of losing CB AJ Bouye to #Eagles, per source. #Texans to counter offer todayEd Werder&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Jets showing interest in Brian Hoyer.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;2 teams showing strong interest in FA QB Brian Hoyer are #49ers &amp;amp;amp;amp; #Jets. … Shanahan had him with #Browns, #Jets were in it last year, tooIan Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The Browns analytics department doesn&amp;amp;amp;apos;t believe Terrelle Pryor is worth what he thinks he&amp;amp;amp;apos;s worth.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Last year, it was Taylor Gabriel; this year, will Terrelle Pryor be the rising star the Browns let get away? https://t.co/836mbGu176ProFootballTalk&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Scouts like Giants signing of Brandon Marshall.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;2017 NFL free agency: Scouts like Giants signing of ex-Jets WR Brandon MarshallThe addition of Marshall to the Giants wide receivers could make life difficult for the secondaries in the NFC East.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants might cut Dwayne Harris.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants could cut Dwayne Harris without restructured deal, per reportGiants wouldn’t save much cap space by cutting Harris.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The Brandon Marshall deal is another win for Jerry Reese.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall is coming to the Giants. Jerry Reese keeps winning.Giants general manager hits another home run in free agency.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;What does Brandon Marshall going to the Giants mean for the Jets?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall to Giants: What does it mean for Jets? https://t.co/VVsBxz0al8Darryl Slater&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall to Giants puts pressure on Eagles.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall to #Giants puts even more pressure on Howie, Douglass to get CB evaluations right #Eagles https://t.co/ddFbRBfmsXEliot Shorr-Parks&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Twitter explodes over Brandon Marshall deal.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall goes from Jets to Giants and Twitter eruptsMarshall’s deal with the Giants had trickle down effects across the NFL and the social media world took notice.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;More details on Brandon Marshall&amp;amp;amp;apos;s deal with the Giants.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants sign WR Brandon Marshall to 2-year deal, report saysThe veteran wide receiver was cut by the Jets last week.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandin Cooks trade will set the WR market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency: Saints’ Brandin Cooks trade will set WR market, ESPN’s Adam Schefter saysAs has been reported by multiple circles, the Eagles are among several teams including the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and potentially others that have been in talks with the Saints about trading for Cooks.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall to the Giants.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall and NY Giants reach agreement on a two-year deal, per source. Marshall doesn’t have to move, now plays with Eli and OBJ.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants giving former Jets WR Brandon Marshall a two-year, $12 million deal, per source.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Are Dwayne Harris&amp;amp;amp;apos; days with the Giants coming to an end?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants seeking to restructure Pro Bowl special teamer and WR Dwayne Harris – absent agreement he could be released, per source.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Redskins looking at Dontari Poe.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Skins will be in on Dontari Poe, a top target. Also in the safety market, with Barry Church, a target for JAX as well, in their sightsJason La Canfora&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;DeSean Jackson would have to take a deep discount to join the Patriots.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The Patriots being in on DeSean Jackson sounds fun but unless he’s ready to take a very steep discount, it isn’t happening.Mike Garafolo&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;49ers focused on Pierre Garcon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;With the WR market still settling, #49ers set their sights on signing Pierre Garcon, sources say. He’s familiar with Kyle Shanahan’s systemIan Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Seahawks not interested in Adrian Peterson right now.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;#Seahawks have no immediate interest in Adrian Peterson, I’m told. History shows they’ll revisit sometimes if a guy is sitting out there.Tom Pelissero&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Who could the Eagles trade for Brandin Cooks?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Trade Rumors: Who could the Eagles trade for Brandin Cooks?The price tag for New Orleans Saints receiver Brandin Cooks appears to be coming into focus — a draft pick and a player to help the Saints get pressure on the quarterback.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Some QBs the Jets have on their radar.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Free Agency 2017: Who can Jets target at QB if not Mike Glennon?Mike Glennon is not going to sign with the Jets in free agency. So who can the Jets add to take over at quarterback?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Josh McCown is visiting the Cowboys.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Preparing for life after Tony Romo: Former Browns’ QB Josh Mccown is on his way to Dallas to visit Cowboys today, per source.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Eagles still in the mix for Brandin Cooks.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles, Patriots, Titans still in the running for Brandin CooksThe Eagles have been linked to a number of free agent wide receivers — but that doesn’t mean they have given up on trading for one.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Will Eagles pay DeSean Jackson $11 million a year?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Free Agency Rumors: Will Eagles pay DeSean Jackson $11 million a year?Just how far are the Eagles willing to go to reunite with receiver DeSean Jackson?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;AJ Bouye might not leave the AFC South.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL sources predict extremely high chance A.J. Bouye remains in AFC South with either Texans, Titans, Jaguars or ColtsAaron Wilson&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Some players for the Eagles to watch on Wednesday.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency (3/8/17): Players to watch for Eagles WednesdayHowie Roseman and the Eagles were largely quiet on Tuesday, the first day of the Legal Tampering Period, but Wednesday could bring action as far as what the future holds for current players such as cornerback Nolan Carroll, defensive end Connor Barwin and linebacker Mychal Kendricks as well as potential free agency targets.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Darrelle Revis looking for a big payday in free agency.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Darrelle Revis wants at least $8M to play in 2017 https://t.co/AtZPFyCvi6 https://t.co/i8jhEuEmRHSporting News NFL&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Charles Johnson back to the Panthers.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;#Panthers signed DE Charles Johnson to a 2-yr, $9.5M deal, source said. Likely finishes his career in Charlotte, turned down more elsewhereIan Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;49ers focusing on Pierre Garcon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;With the WR market still settling, #49ers set their sights on signing Pierre Garcon, sources say. He’s familiar with Kyle Shanahan’s systemIan Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;DeMarcus Ware will test the market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Per player source, Broncos GM John Elway met with OLB DeMarcus Ware today. It appears Ware will test the market. DEN will monitor. #9sportsMike Klis&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Redskins bracing to lose both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Skins put out some feelers Tues. Meanwhile still expected to lose Jackson (Tampa), Garcon (San Fran). Stay tuned… https://t.co/Tu9a0EGjhkMike Jones&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Jack Doyle is off the market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Jack Doyle’s deal with the Colts: Three years, $19 million base value with another $2 million in incentives, source says.Mike Garafolo&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Chiefs aren&amp;amp;amp;apos;t interested in Tony Romo.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Ownership and HC have openly been backing Alex Smith as QB in 2017. I’m also told the Chiefs are not interested in Tony Romo.James Palmer&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Vernon Davis back to the Redskins.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Vernon Davis indicates via snapchat he’s back with Washington on three-year deal https://t.co/ZsvVF1szI4ProFootballTalk&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Rumor roundup.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Adrian Peterson, Tony Romo, Trumaine Johnson updatesThe NFL free agency negotiating period began Tuesday, while the free agency signing period will begin Thursday. Among the notable names from Tuesday: Adrian Peterson, A.J. Bouye, and Tony Romo. Here are all the items of news, rumors, and buzz from the first day of the free agency legal tampering period.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Random thoughts on Eagles in free agency.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency: Random thoughts on EaglesThe first day of the &amp;amp;amp;quot;legal tampering” portion of NFL Free Agency appeared to be just a set-up for what will transpire over the next few days. The Eagles have been connected to every wide receiver not named Josh Huff and just about every cornerback as well.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;More details on Kayvon Webster.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Everything you need to know about Kayvon Webster, the #Broncos CB the #Eagles have interest in, according to report: https://t.co/BELTv1vKGmMatt Lombardo&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Eagles give a second-round tender to Trey Burton.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Roster Move: #Eagles have extended a second-round tender to RFA TE Trey Burton.

#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/AgCeor2OfZPhiladelphia Eagles&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Eagles appear to have competition for AJ Bouye.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Continue to hear the Jags as a potential landing spot for corner AJ BouyeJason La Canfora&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Fozzy Whittaker is staying with the Panthers.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Panthers have agreed to terms on a two-year deal w/ RB Fozzy Whittaker, per league source.Joe Person&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;It’s 2 years, $2.5M for Whittaker https://t.co/TPHdQk5QVgIan Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Eagles reportedly interested in Broncos CB Kayvon Webster.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The #Broncos will likely lose Spec. Tms. Capt. &amp;amp;amp;amp; 4th Corner, Kayvon Webster. Wants more snaps at DB. Dolphins &amp;amp;amp;amp; Eagles have shown interestBrandon Krisztal&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Browns could make a run at Trumaine Johnson.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;’Keep an eye on the Cleveland Browns’ – @RapSheet on where CB Trumaine Johnson might land if the Rams trade him away.Marc Sessler&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Martellus Bennett is looking to get paid.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Source tells @MikeGiardi Bennett is seeking ~$9 million a year as tampering opens https://t.co/98KDV7bliI #PatriotsCSN New England&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;LeGarrette Blount not expected to return to the Patriots.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Report: @LG_Blount is ‘not expected’ to be back with the @Patriots. https://t.co/sHneq6Aoih #PatriotsCSN New England&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Eagles are going after AJ Bouye&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Source: Eagles are pursuing Houston Texans CB AJ Bouye | NFL Free AgencyBouye finished last season with just 63 tackles and one interception, but is considered the best cover cornerback among the potential free agents.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;More details on Mike Glennon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Jets out of the running for QB Mike Glennon, report saysThe Jets are no longer interested in quarterback Mike Glennon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Why Anthony Fasano would be perfect for the Giants.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Why Jersey guy Anthony Fasano would be perfect Giants signingFasano would fill an immediate need, and do so affordably.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The first tight end off the market is Jermaine Gresham.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Cardinals and TE Jermaine Gresham have reached agreement on a four-year deal, per sources. One TE off the market.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Is Trumaine Johnson on the move?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The #Rams are in discussions with several teams about potentially trading franchised CB Trumaine Johnson, per teams involved. Big domino.Ian Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Report: Jets, Bills, 49ers not in the running for Mike Glennon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Bears’ competition for QB Mike Glennon disappearing?According to CSN’s John &amp;amp;amp;quot;Moon&amp;amp;amp;quot; Mullin, the Bears may not have much competition for the services of free agent quarterback Mike Glennon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Health concerns for Tony Romo.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Coaches and GMs in the league have no questions about Tony Romo’s ability at age 37. But they have significant doubts about the injury risk.Ed Werder&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;All&amp;amp;amp;apos;s quiet on the Adrian Peterson front.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;”There is nothing going on with Adrian Peterson and the Patriots right now” — @MikeGarafoloChris Wesseling&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;What would it take for a team to get Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;.@MikeGarafolo: Patriots would ‘probably need a first-round pick this year and next year’ to get Belichick thinking about a Garoppolo trade.Marc Sessler&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The Browns could make a run at Dont&amp;amp;amp;apos;a Hightower.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;.@MikeSilver names Rick Wagner, Kevin Zeitler and Dont’a Hightower as possible targets for the Browns in free agency.Marc Sessler&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Will the Jets get shut out on Mike Glennon?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;I believe Mike Glennon is likely to end up with the Bears. I do not believe the Jets or 49ers have legitimate interest. @nflnetworkMichael Silver&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Is Kirk Cousins destined for San Francisco?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;.@MikeSilver tells @NFLNetwork ‘it’s more likely than not that Kirk Cousins ends up being the 49ers quarterback.’Marc Sessler&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Scratch the 49ers from the Mike Glennon sweepstakes.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Source: The #49ers are not interested in free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon.

https://t.co/tXZ1oo2MbhMatt Maiocco&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Both Giants and Jets may be interested in Anthony Fasano.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.Paul Schwartz&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Bears showing interest in Stephon Gilmore.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Growing talk of #Bears taking a run at CB Stephen Gilmore. Could be a big shopping week in Chicago if they land a QB and a CB.Jason Cole&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Are the Giants in the mix for DJ Fluker?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Potential teams to watch in the OL D.J. Fluker market: #Saints #Lions #Seahawks #Colts #Vikings #Giants, #ARZ, #ATL based on a recent call.Josina Anderson&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Tampa Bay is gearing up for a run at DeSean Jackson.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;#Bucs are set to make a strong push for #Redskins WR DeSean Jackson, I’m told. He has lots of interest. But Tampa will make a strong attemptIan Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Bears are showing interest in OT Rick Wagner.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Not sure if out there but source tells @sn_nfl that @bears showing interest in @ravens RT Rick WagnerAlex Marvez&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Are the Jets looking into Brian Schwenke?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;DJ Fluker joins Nick Mangold, Brian Schwenke &amp;amp;amp;amp; others on the interior OL market. #Jets, #Titans, #Seahawks on Schwenke.Ian Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Terrelle Pryor is out of the Steelers&amp;amp;amp;apos; price range.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Source told me #Steelers inquired abt #Browns Pryor, but @gerrydulac reports they have &amp;amp;amp;quot;no interest&amp;amp;amp;quot; in him at &amp;amp;amp;quot;$10 million plus per season&amp;amp;amp;quot;Mary Kay Cabot&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Are the Cowboys interested in Kenny Britt?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Add the Cowboys to the list of potential suitors for receiver Kenny Britt, per source. They expect Terrance Williams to leave.ProFootballTalk&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants reportedly tender Kerry Wynn.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants tender restricted free agent Kerry Wynn, report saysWynn appeared in 14 games for the Giants at defensive end in 2016.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Broncos showing interest in RB Danny Woodhead.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Danny Woodhead (ACL recovery) far enough along he’s expected 2 receive interest from multiple teams including @broncos @sn_nfl has learnedAlex Marvez&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Panthers make a move.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;#Panthers announced they re-signed S Colin Jones.Adam Caplan&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Game on!&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Tamper away….Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Former Jets LB (and Geno Smith nemesis) IK Enemkpali is back on the market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;https://t.co/tgttAMwjdw has also learned that RFAs IK Enemkpali &amp;amp;amp;amp; Colton Schmidt will not be tendered. They’ll become UFAs on Thurs. #BillsChris Brown&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Chargers release Brandon Flowers.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;#Chargers released CB Brandon Flowers.Adam Caplan&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Flowers’ $9m base salary would have become fully guaranteed on Saturday had he still been on the roster.Adam Caplan&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Mike Maccagnan is playing the market right on Mike Glennon.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Jets taking right stance with free-agent QB Mike GlennonThe Jets aren’t willing to pay Mike Glennon top dollar. It’s the right move after getting scorned by Ryan Fitzpatrick.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Another WR on the market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Chargers to release WR Stevie Johnson today, as @GehlkenNFL said. We shall see about his future after he missed 2016 due to injury.Mike Garafolo&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Eagles could be the best fit for Alshon Jeffery.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Eagles are best fit for Alshon Jeffery, ESPN saysSeveral reports have suggested that Jeffery’s market value could settle at roughly $10 million per season, which could put him in a reasonable range for the Eagles to make a play at signing him.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Bears could go after WR Cordarrelle Patterson.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Not sure if out there but source tells @sn_nfl that @ChicagoBears expected to make push to sign @Vikings UFA WR @ceeflashpee84Alex Marvez&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Ricky Wagner could set the market for right tackles.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Ricky Wagner set to ‘blow the lid off’ right tackle market, @MikeGarafolo reports https://t.co/9kCPHRid81 https://t.co/XvSPc4NUSmAround The NFL&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Sounds like Jacquizz Rodgers will return to Tampa.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Sources close to the Bucs indicate that barring any surprises, Jacquizz Rodgers will re-sign https://t.co/jFY6Ci2ljcJennaLaineESPN&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;49ers in on Kenny Britt?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;#49ers eying big-bodied free-agent WRs, including Kenny Britt … #Rams https://t.co/CAleQOlLjBMatt Barrows&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Another OL hits the market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Chargers releasing former first-round draft choice D.J. Fluker, per source. One more good OL added to free-agent crop. Plays T/G.Adam Schefter&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Tyrod Taylor could be an intriguing option for the Jets.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency 2017: Mike Glennon to Bears? When could Jets sign Tyrod Taylor?Here’s the latest on NFL free agency, as the Jets continue their search for a quarterback.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;What are the Eagles options at WR?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Trade Rumors and Buzz: Brandin Cooks? Mike Williams? Ranking Eagles best options at receiverThe Eagles have plenty of options at wide receiver — but what are their best options?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;It sounds like Mike Glennon to the Bears will be a big story.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;When the tampering period begins, expect the #Bears to make a major push for FA QB Mike Glennon, and I’m told Chicago is his preferred spotIan Rapoport&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Watch out for news around these Giants.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency begins (3/7/17): 10 players to watch for the Giants on TuesdayThe NFL’s free agency tampering period begins at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 (3/7/17). Teams can enter negotiations with the agents of players set to become unrestricted free agents, but agreements cannot be officially finalized until the new league year starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;What are the Eagles best options to put good wide receivers around Carson Wentz?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Trade Rumors and Buzz: Brandin Cooks? Mike Williams? Ranking Eagles best options at receiverThe Eagles have plenty of options at wide receiver — but what are their best options?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;How does the legal tampering period work?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Free Agency: What is the legal tampering period? How does it work?The NFL’s legal tampering period begins two before the start of free agency. What is the legal tampering period? How does it work? Let’s take a look.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;How much cap space do the Jets have?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency 2017: What is latest on Jets’ salary cap space, after cuts?Here’s a look.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Sounds like the Steelers won&amp;amp;amp;apos;t be pursuing Terrelle Pryor.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;FYI, Steelers have no interest in signing Terrelle Pryor, per team source. Not at $10 million-plus.Gerry Dulac&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Broncos, Buccaneers interested in Chris Baker.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Broncos interested in Chris Baker as negotiating period set to beginBack when Chris Baker was considered a bad boy too risky for a draft pick, the Denver Broncos gave the defensive tackle his first chance.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Where will Tony Romo land?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Tony Romo, Brandin Cooks, Russell Okung updatesNFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2017 (3/9/17). Teams are allowed to communicate with the agents of free agents beginning Tuesday at 12 p.m. Some of the biggest names that could be on the market include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos left tackle Russell Okung.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;What time does the legal tampering period begin?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;What time today (3/7/17) does NFL free agency start?NFL free agency starts Tuesday, March 7, 2017, when teams can begin negotiating with the agents of free agents. Contracts cannot be announced until Thursday, March 9, 2017.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Here&amp;amp;amp;apos;s how much salary cap space the Giants have to work with.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants salary cap space: The official amount right before free agency beginsGiants have just over $13 million in available cap space after placing franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The Giants don&amp;amp;amp;apos;t have much to spend, but they could hit big on these under-the-radar free agents.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency: Cap-limited Giants should pursue these 7 under-the-radar veteransThese affordable free agents can help the Giants, including two New Jersey natives and a former Jets star.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Predicting where the top 20 NFL free agents will land.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Predicting where top 20 available players will landNFL free agency is officially here. With the legal tampering period open, expect a slew of rumors, news, contract, deals and signings. Here’s a look at the best available players on the open market and predictions for where each will land when the NFL free agency bonanza ends.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Buckle up, NFL fans. The next few days should be wild.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Rumors: #49ers are going big after Terrelle Pryor/Alshon Jeffery. Also, may add more than just 1 top F/A WR.

#Niners rebuilding the WR CORP https://t.co/Qn7ELCWs3m49ers 24/7&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Trading away Jordan Matthews would be a mistake for the Eagles.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL trade rumors: Why Eagles shouldn’t deal away Jordan MatthewsThe Eagles reportedly will listen to offers on wide receiver Jordan Matthews. Here’s why that thinking is flawed.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Is Mike Glennon set to cash in?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Which backup QB is set to cash in? Will Nick Mangold change positions?Here are the latest NFL free agency rumors, buzz, news, visits, signings and contracts. The NFL league year begins on March 9, 2017. Will the Eagles make a big splash at wide receiver? Can the Giants find the missing pieces on offense? Will the Jets add young pieces to help a rebuilding effort?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Brandon Marshall to the Giants?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Giants free agency mega-preview, including Brandon Marshall | Talk Is Cheap (PODCAST)Breaking down what to expect from the Giants in free agency this year.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Former Rutgers star Kenny Britt is drawing interest from the Eagles.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Eagles interested in WR Kenny Britt, report saysThe Eagles could make a play when NFL free agency opens for former Los Angeles Rams WR Kenny Britt who caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2016.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Could the Eagles land Terrelle Pryor or will the Giants steal him?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Eagles interested in Terrelle Pryor, report saysLast season, Pryor paced the Browns 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns which would have made him far and away the Eagles’ leading receiver.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency rumors: Giants interested in Browns’ Terrelle Pryor, report saysThe Giants, Eagles, 49ers and Titans have all reportedly shown interest in Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;The Eagles had interest in Torrey Smith at last year&amp;amp;amp;apos;s trade deadline. Will they sign the free agent now?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Free Agency Rumors: 49ers WR Torrey Smith to Eagles?A player the Eagles reportedly discussed trading for this past season is now close to being on the free agency market.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, how will the 2017 NFL Draft shake out?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL Mock Draft 2017: Post-Combine edition | Browns stick with Myles Garrett? Leonard Fournette or Deshaun Watson to Jets?The NFL Scouting Combine is officially over, which means that NFL scouts, executives and personnel departments now turn their sights to Pro Days and private workouts to evaluate this year’s top prospects such as Myles Garrett, Dalvin Cook, Marlon Humphrey, Corey Davis and others.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Who are the top 50 free agents on the open market?&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;NFL free agency buzz: 2017 Top 50 rankings – Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery top list2017 NFL free agency will begin on March 9, 2017 at 4 p.m. Eastern. Which currently soon-to-be-free agent is the best? Here is a Top 50 2017 NFL free agents ranking, led by Alshon Jeffery, Stephon Gilmore, Calais Campbell and other top players.&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;

Published at Thu, 09 Mar 2017 15:05:00 +0000