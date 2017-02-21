NFL Free Agency 2017: Martellus Bennett? Jared Cook? Who are best available tight ends?
Updated February 23, 2017
Posted February 23, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
It seems like Martellus Bennett is headed towards free agency. He had quite the season for the Super Bowl champion Patriots, and now he’d like to be compensated. In the cut-throat NFL, who can blame him?
He just has a bit of an issue with fans asking him to take a pay cut, according to his Twitter account.
Assuming New England doesn’t sign Bennett before March 9th, he’ll be part of a pretty deep free agent class at tight end. For teams like the Jets and Giants, this could be a golden opportunity to sign one.
And who are those flashy names on the open market? Let’s take a look at the best tight ends in the 2017 NFL free agency.
Martellus Bennett, Patriots
Martellus Bennett is undoubtedly the top free agent option at tight end. He’s the complete package. He’s a tremendous threat as a receiver, and acts as another offensive lineman when tasked with blocking. He’s also quite the character (see here).
Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns last season, but he’ll turn 30 next month. He’s looking for one more big payday, which he’ll likely get.
Matthew Emmons
Jordan Cameron, Dolphins
At one point, Jordan Cameron looked to be the next great tight end in the NFL. Back in 2013 with the Browns, he caught 80 passes for 917 yards and seven scores. He hasn’t been able to duplicate that success, though.
Cameron signed with the Dolphins in 2015. He has 43 catches in his last 19 games. He played three games last season before landing on the injured reserve with a concussion.
If Cameron is healthy, he could be a nice low-risk, high-reward signing for a team.
Stew Milne
Jermaine Gresham, Cardinals
With the Bengals, Jermaine Gresham was a top target. These last two seasons in Arizona, he has been an after through. The former Pro Bowler has just three touchdowns in his last 31 games.
Martellus Bennett might be too pricy for some teams, but Gresham wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize. He’s not elite, but can certainly still play.
Troy Wayrynen
Jared Cook, Packers
Injuries slowed Jared Cook early in the season, but he came on for the Packers late. He likely won’t be a Day 1 or 2 signing, but, depending where he ends up, could be one of the more impactful in 2017.
Brett Davis
