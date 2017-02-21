NFL Free Agency 2017: Martellus Bennett? Jared Cook? Who are best available tight ends?

By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

It seems like Martellus Bennett is headed towards free agency. He had quite the season for the Super Bowl champion Patriots, and now he’d like to be compensated. In the cut-throat NFL, who can blame him?

He just has a bit of an issue with fans asking him to take a pay cut, according to his Twitter account.

Assuming New England doesn’t sign Bennett before March 9th, he’ll be part of a pretty deep free agent class at tight end. For teams like the Jets and Giants, this could be a golden opportunity to sign one.

And who are those flashy names on the open market? Let’s take a look at the best tight ends in the 2017 NFL free agency.