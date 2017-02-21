NFL Free Agency 2017: Who can Jets sign to replace Breno Giacomini, Ryan Clady?
Updated February 23, 2017
Posted February 23, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Jets needed salary cap space before the start of NFL free agency. Considering there’s no magic cap space fairy to fly by and tap Mike Maccagnan on the head, the general manager needed to cut some players.
And so he has. On Thursday, the Jets released kicker Nick Folk and right tackle Breno Giacomini.
The Jets are now roughly $7 million under the projected team cap of $168 million, per OTC. More moves are coming, no doubt, but at least Maccagnan has a little wiggle room. Of course, at the expense of some roster spots.
With Ryan Clady also gone, the Jets figure to be in the market for (at least) one starting offensive tackle. Who’s out there? Let’s take a look.
Andrew Whitworth, LT, Bengals
Andrew Whitworth is undoubtedly the best left tackle on the free agent market. He seems like an unlikely target for the Jets, though. If he leaves the Bengals, he’s going to want to play for a winner. At 35 years old, Whitworth doesn’t have many years left, and the Jets are still a year or two (at least) away from competing.
Marshall Newhouse, RT, Giants
Marshall Newhouse has been with the Giants these last two years. He’s efficient enough (69.4 PFF grade), versatile (can play guard and tackle) and won’t break the bank. If the Jets are looking for someone to compete with Brandon Shell, Newhouse could be the perfect pick.
Even if Shell beats him out, Newhouse won’t demand a contract too big for a backup.
Andre Smith, RT, Vikings
Andre Smith struggled quite a bit in his first season with the Vikings. He finished with a PFF grade of 39.3. At 30 years old, he doesn’t have many years left. Maybe a change of scenery will do him well? He’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward type guy. He won’t cost much, either. A plus for the cap-strapped Jets.
Matt Kalil, LT, Vikings
Matt Kalil hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft status. A change of scenery could be the best thing for him. He missed most of the 2016 season with a hip injury. If fully healthy, Kalil may be worth the gamble. He has the ability to play either tackle position, and shouldn’t cost much to sign.
