NFL Free Agency 2017: Who can Jets sign to replace Breno Giacomini, Ryan Clady?

By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Jets needed salary cap space before the start of NFL free agency. Considering there’s no magic cap space fairy to fly by and tap Mike Maccagnan on the head, the general manager needed to cut some players.

And so he has. On Thursday, the Jets released kicker Nick Folk and right tackle Breno Giacomini.

The Jets are now roughly $7 million under the projected team cap of $168 million, per OTC. More moves are coming, no doubt, but at least Maccagnan has a little wiggle room. Of course, at the expense of some roster spots.

With Ryan Clady also gone, the Jets figure to be in the market for (at least) one starting offensive tackle. Who’s out there? Let’s take a look.