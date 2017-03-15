NFL Free Agency 2017: Who's still out there for Jets? | Victor Cruz, RG3, Morris Claiborne
Updated March 15, 2017
Posted March 16, 2017
By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Who are the best options still available in NFL free agency? Take a look at who’s still out there after three days. Could the Jets target any?
Who’s on the Jets’ radar?
We’re through a full week of the 2017 NFL free agent signing period. Things are finally starting to slow down. Most of the blockbuster deals are done, as teams are focusing more and more on the second and third tier of free agents.
The Jets have been quiet thus far. Could things start to heat up now?
Here’s a look at the top players at each position still available on the open market.
Robert Griffin III, Cleveland Browns
The one-time Rookie of the Year was released by the Cleveland Browns last week. Robert Griffin III played just five games in an injury-filled 2016. He threw for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran for 190 yards and two scores.
Jay Cutler, Chicago Bears
Since Tony Romo is still with the Dallas Cowboys, Jay Cutler is (arguably) the best available quarterback on the market. The 11-year pro is coming off a season for the Bears where he threw for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.
Cutler was once regarded as one of the best in the NFL. He has fallen off as of late, and injuries have taken their toll. He hasn’t played a full season since 2009.
Published at Thu, 16 Mar 2017 10:30:00 +0000
