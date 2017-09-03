NFL free agency (3/9/17): Jets news, rumors, buzz, deals on Jay Cutler, Tony Romo | RECAP

Home
Brace yourselves … free agent signings are coming. 

OK, corny Game of Thrones line aside, the floodgates are set to open for 32 NFL teams and their free agent targets. Come 4 p.m. this afternoon, players can visit teams, get handed a piece of paper, and sign their name on the dotted line to officially join that team. 

The Jets figure to be busy considering they need one (in some cases two) of just about every position. What’s the latest?

Keep it here for all your Jets free agency news, rumors, and buzz through Thursday. We’ll update as soon as the rumors start spreading.

More on Benny Cunningham visiting the Jets:

Jets re-sign Josh Martin:

What are the Jets’ options at QB?

Russell Okung to the Chargers:

Benny Cunningham will visit the Jets:

Jets release Khiry Robinson:

Wow. The quarterback shuffle continues:

Larry Warford to the Saints:

Dolphins to sign Anthony Fasano:

Jets re-sign Ben Ijalana:

Kevin Zeitler to the Browns:

More on Trevor Siemian trade talks:

Tony Romo to Texans or Broncos? Trevor Siemian to the Jets?

Sounds like Jay Cutler is interested in the Jets:

Should the Jets be interested in Jay Cutler?

Raiders looking at Martellus Bennett:

Jets give 2nd-round tender to Wesley Johnson:

Jets not in running for Nick Foles yet:

Jets showing interest in Andre Holmes:

Nick Foles is a free man:

Andrew Whitworth to the Rams:

Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots:

More details on Nick Perry:

Nick Perry is staying in Green Bay:

Looking for a recap of Wednesday? Here’s what went down:

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 01:23:00 +0000

