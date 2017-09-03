NFL free agency (3/9/17): Jets news, rumors, buzz, deals on Jay Cutler, Tony Romo | RECAP



Brace yourselves … free agent signings are coming.

OK, corny Game of Thrones line aside, the floodgates are set to open for 32 NFL teams and their free agent targets. Come 4 p.m. this afternoon, players can visit teams, get handed a piece of paper, and sign their name on the dotted line to officially join that team.

The Jets figure to be busy considering they need one (in some cases two) of just about every position. What’s the latest?

Keep it here for all your Jets free agency news, rumors, and buzz through Thursday. We’ll update as soon as the rumors start spreading.

More on Benny Cunningham visiting the Jets:

NFL free agency 2017: Jets hosting RB Benny Cunningham on visit, source confirms https://t.co/vRip9eJAd5 — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) March 9, 2017

Jets re-sign Josh Martin:

Jets re-sign special teams standout Josh Martin, source confirms, after re-signing Ben Ijalana earlier Thursday https://t.co/FHbyBiMGHO — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) March 10, 2017

What are the Jets’ options at QB?

Brock Osweiler? Jay Cutler? Who are the #Jets options at quarterback? https://t.co/iYG3828d0P — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 9, 2017

Russell Okung to the Chargers:

I’m told Russell Okung has agreed to go the #Chargers on a 4-year deal for $53M. Guaranteed $25M — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017

Benny Cunningham will visit the Jets:

Rams free agent RB Benny Cunningham will visit the Jets. Explosive returner and third down back — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

Jets release Khiry Robinson:

#Jets have released RB Khiry Robinson. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2017

Wow. The quarterback shuffle continues:

Stunner: Texans trade Brock Osweiler AND 2018 2nd-rd pick to CLEV for Browns to take Osweiler contract off Houston books, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Larry Warford to the Saints:

Source: The #Saints are signing G Larry Warford to beef up their OL. Was a big area of focus for them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Dolphins to sign Anthony Fasano:

Source: Dolphins have reached agreement with tight end Anthony Fasano, who is coming back to Miami where he played 5 seasons. Solid pickup. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 9, 2017

Jets re-sign Ben Ijalana:

Jets re-sign Ben Ijalana, who replaced Ryan Clady last season: https://t.co/mlkcbWwvUT — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) March 9, 2017

Kevin Zeitler to the Browns:

Former Bengals G Kevin Zeitler expects to sign with Cleveland, per sources. Big day for Browns O line. Highest paid guard in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Cleveland plans to give Kevin Zeitler a five-year, $60 million deal that includes $31.5 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

More on Trevor Siemian trade talks:

#Jets talking to #Broncos about trade for QB Trevor Siemian, report says https://t.co/yJivXVIexb — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 9, 2017

Tony Romo to Texans or Broncos? Trevor Siemian to the Jets?

Cowboys now expect to trade Tony Romo to Broncos or Texans, sources say. Broncos talking with Jets about Trevor Siemian. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Jets would like to deal for Siemian but will look hard at Jay Cutler if no trade with Denver. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Sounds like Jay Cutler is interested in the Jets:

Soon-to-be former #Bears QB Jay Cutler does have interest in the #Jets, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Should the Jets be interested in Jay Cutler?

Raiders looking at Martellus Bennett:

Martellus Bennett and the Raiders have shown heavy mutual interest in one another, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 9, 2017

Jets give 2nd-round tender to Wesley Johnson:

Bottom line with Jets’ two most prominent RFAs: Barring unforeseen, both Johnson, Williams will be with Jets in ’17. https://t.co/bcqoPOCaNC — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) March 9, 2017

Jets not in running for Nick Foles yet:

At this point, #Jets haven’t expressed any interest in FA QB Nick Foles. Time can change that, but he’s not on radar at moment — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 9, 2017

Jets showing interest in Andre Holmes:

#Jets showing interest in #Raiders WR Andre Holmes, per source. Has Brandon Marshall-like size (6-5). Had 14 catches last year, 3 TDs. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 9, 2017

Nick Foles is a free man:

Chiefs officially declined QB Nick Foles’ option so he’s a free agent. If the Eagles move Chase Daniel, don’t rule out a return to Philly. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2017

Andrew Whitworth to the Rams:

The #Rams are set to sign #Bengals LT Andrew Whitworth, per @_SportsTrust. They’ll move Greg Robinson to guard — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

#Rams deal for Andrew Whitworth: 3 years, $36M w $15M guar, including $2.5M guar in Year 2. Deal pays more $13M in Year 1 and $24.5M over 2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots:

Bills free agent CB Stephon Gilmore expects to sign with New England barring any final snags, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

More details on Nick Perry:

NFL free agency 2017: Jets target Nick Perry staying with Packers, reports say https://t.co/pL4QPMeaXp — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) March 9, 2017

Nick Perry is staying in Green Bay:

Hearing Packers have a long-term agreement with Nick Perry. Huge win Green Bay. Keep the pass rushing LB. Should be announced today — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

Looking for a recap of Wednesday? Here’s what went down:

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 01:23:00 +0000