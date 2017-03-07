NFL free agency begins (3/7/17): Offensive players to watch for Jets on Tuesday
Updated March 07, 2017
Posted March 07, 2017
By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Jets have a lot of holes as NFL free agency begins this week. They are in rebuilding mode, but they have the salary cap space to patch up their roster with younger free agent acquisitions. Who will general manager Mike Maccagnan sign? The free agency negotiating period begins at noon Tuesday, while the official free agency signing period begins at 4 p.m. Thursday. Here’s a look at some offensive players Maccagnan could target in free agency …
QB Mike Glennon
He understandably no longer wants to back up Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay. Would he make a capable starting quarterback for the Jets, after last year’s fiasco with Ryan Fitzpatrick? Considering Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg would be Glennon’s “competition” with the Jets, he’d certainly have a good chance to start. Glennon, 27, is still young, but he hasn’t started a game since 2014. He has thrown 11 passes over the past two seasons, while playing in just two games. So he is somewhat of an unknown.
AP Photo | Brian Blanco
QB Tyrod Taylor (presuming he is cut)
Presuming the Bills cut him for salary cap reasons, Taylor would be more of a recent proven commodity for the Jets. Like Glennon, he is also young. Taylor turns 28 in August. He was the Bills’ starter the past two seasons, and these were his stats in Buffalo: 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 94.2 quarterback rating. Not bad at all. He is also a dual-threat quarterback. He ran for 39.6 yards per game with the Bills and had 10 total rushing touchdowns. He is an elusive, athletic player. On Saturday, $30.75 million in guaranteed money kicks in for Taylor, which makes it likely the Bills will cut him before then.
John David Mercer | USA TODAY Sports
QB Colin Kaepernick
Now that he has opted out of his contract, the question becomes: Would he be a good fit with the Jets? He obviously has declined since his peak years of 2012 and 2013. But the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, John Morton, was with him back then in San Francisco, where Morton coached receivers. So perhaps Morton could help Kaepernick revive his career with the Jets.
Nhat V. Meyer | Bay Area News Group | TNS
QB Brian Hoyer
While Kaepernick turns 30 in November, Hoyer is a bit older. He turns 32 in October. He would not be a long-term solution for the Jets, but rather, another “bridge” quarterback, as they attempt to determine if Hackenberg or Petty can start in the NFL. Hoyer is mostly a career backup, but he doesn’t have bad numbers over the past three seasons (with the Browns, Texans, and Bears) — 27 starts, 37 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, 86.2 rating. Not horrible, but not great. That sums up Hoyer’s career, essentially.
EPA | TANNEN MAURY
