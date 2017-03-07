NFL free agency begins (3/7/17): Offensive players to watch for Jets on Tuesday

QB Tyrod Taylor (presuming he is cut)

Presuming the Bills cut him for salary cap reasons, Taylor would be more of a recent proven commodity for the Jets. Like Glennon, he is also young. Taylor turns 28 in August. He was the Bills’ starter the past two seasons, and these were his stats in Buffalo: 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 94.2 quarterback rating. Not bad at all. He is also a dual-threat quarterback. He ran for 39.6 yards per game with the Bills and had 10 total rushing touchdowns. He is an elusive, athletic player. On Saturday, $30.75 million in guaranteed money kicks in for Taylor, which makes it likely the Bills will cut him before then.