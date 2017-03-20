NFL free agency rumors: Darrelle Revis back to Patriots?



Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets talks with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots after their game at MetLife Stadium on November 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets with a score of 22 to 17.

Could Darrelle Revis find a perfect home again in New England?

Weeks after the Jets decided to cut the former star cornerback loose, Revis is still available and out on the open market of free agents.

According to one NFL executive, his best fit might be a return to the Jets’ rival up in New England. Yes, Jets fans. Revis back to the Patriots, per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Don’t discount the return of Darrelle Revis, now a free agent after being released by the Jets. One league executive said the Patriots “are the only team that makes sense” to sign Revis, as not many teams have a need for an expensive, aging cornerback with questionable work ethic. But Belichick could get the most out of Revis and find a way to use him — maybe not as a starting cornerback, but certainly as a depth piece at corner or strong safety.

Volin doesn’t paint Revis’ chances at getting a job outside of the Patriots in a very favorable light. But if there’s one coach that could probably find a way to use Revis effectively despite is steep decline, it’s Bill Belichick. Of course, Revis won a Super Bowl with New England during the 2014 season.

Revis assault dismissed

Almost as interesting as the idea of Revis back to New England: The nugget about Revis moving to strong safety. While the idea has been out there for months, it would be quite jarring to see the (potential) future Hall of Fame cornerback actually change positions.

But if the Patriots offer a roster spot and contract, it could certainly happen–likely irking Jets fans for the entire 2017 season.

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.