NFL Honors 2017: LIVE updates of NFL MVP, Hall of Fame class announcement (2/4/17); Time, TV, channel, live stream

The NFL will honor the best of the 2016 season with the sixth annual NFL Honors Awards Show on Sat. Feb. 4, 2017.

Will Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan win the NFL MVP? Can Giants safety Landon Collins take home the Defensive Player of the Year award?

Is Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott a lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year? Can Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson take home the Comeback Player of the Year award?

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during the show.

Here’s what you need to know about the show.

What: NFL Honors Awards Show

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

Where: Houston, Texas

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Host: Keegan-Michael Key

Emmy-award winning actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Saturday, Feb. 4, when The Associated Press individual awards will be announced.

Country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl the next day in Houston. Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and has hosted the ACM Awards for four consecutive years.

The two-hour prime-time honors special recognizing the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2016 season will air at 8 p.m. on Fox. Among the awards presented are the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. The newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced during the program.

Key is the co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central’s “Key & Peele” with Jordan Peele. The show won the 2016 Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series, with Key being individually nominated for acting and co-writing with Peele. Key was previously nominated for five Emmy Awards for his work on the show, as well as a 2016 Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

