NFL LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys (1/15/17): Time, TV, channel, odds, livestream (Photos)



The Green Bay Packers, after routing the New York Giants in an NFC Wild Card game, meet the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, January 15, 2017 (1/15/17).

The Cowboys are led by rookie QB Dak Prescott and rookie RB Ezekiel Elliott. The Packers are led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers.



Here are our picks and predictions on the game.

We’ll have up-to-the-minute scoring and stats here throughout the game. Check the scoreboard above and click on the stats link.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

What: NFC Divisional Playoff game

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 4:40 p.m. Eastern

TV: FOX

Livestream: Fox Sports Go

Game capsule:

TEAMS MEET for 8th time in postseason. Dal. leads playoff series 4-3 & all-time series is tied 17-17 (incl. postseason). Cowboys defeated GB 30-16 in Week 6.

PACKERS: Have won 13 NFL championships, most all-time. Team’s .611 postseason winning pct. (33-21) is best in NFL history among teams with 50+ games played. This is team’s 32nd playoff appearance, tied for most in NFL history. MIKE MC CARTHY has led team to playoffs in 9 of his 11 seasons as head coach & is 9-7…Packers had 3 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: S HA HA CLINTON-DIX (1st), G T.J. LANG (1st) & QB AARON RODGERS (6th)…In past 8 (incl. playoffs), QB Rodgers is 8-0 with 2,380 pass yards (297.5 per game), 22 TDs & 0 INTs for 120.7 rating. Has 100.3 postseason passer rating, 4th best in NFL history. In only career postseason meeting (1/11/15), passed for 316 yards, 3 TDs & 0 INTs for 125.4 rating…RB TY MONTGOMERY has 206 rush yards (103 per game) & 2 TDs in past 2 on road. FB AARON RIPKOWSKI had rush TD last week in 1st career playoff game…WR JORDY NELSON led NFL with 14 rec. TDs & ranked 6th with 1,257 rec. yards. Since 2011 (incl. postseason), ranks 3rd in league with 58 TD catches. WR RANDALL COBB had 116 rec. yards & 3 TDs last week, tied for most TD catches in single game in postseason history. Had 8 catches for 116 yards in last playoff meeting. WR DAVANTE ADAMS has 3 TD catches in 4 career playoff games. Had 7 receptions for 117 yards & TD in 2015 Div. meeting…LB CLAY MATTHEWS had sack & FF last week. Has 11 career postseason sacks, tied for 5th most since 1982. LB JULIUS PEPPERS has 143.5 career sacks, 5th most since 1982. In past 5 postseason games, has 4.5 sacks, 2 FFs & 2 PD. Is only player in NFL history with 100+ sacks & 10+ INTs (11). LB NICK PERRY led team with career-high 11 sacks. CB DAMARIOUS RANDALL aims for 3rd playoff game in row with INT. S Clinton-Dix led team with 5 INTs

COWBOYS: Won NFC East for 2nd time in past 3 seasons. This is team’s 32nd playoff appearance, tied for most in NFL history. Have 34 postseason victories, 2nd most in NFL history. Ranked 1st in NFL in rush defense (83.5 yards per game). JASON GARRETT is 1-1 (.500) as head coach in postseason…Cowboys had 5 players selected to 2017 Pro Bowl: RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT (1st), C TRAVIS FREDERICK (3rd), G ZACK MARTIN (3rd), QB DAK PRESCOTT (1st) & T TYRON SMITH (4th)…Rookie QB Prescott won 13 games as starter, tied for most by rookie QB in NFL history. Passed for 23 TDs vs. 4 INTs. Had 0.9 INT pct. (4 INTs, 459 att.), lowest by rookie QB in NFL history. Had 104.9 rating, highest rating by rookie all-time…Rookie RB Elliott led NFL with 1,631 rush yards, 3rd highest single-season total by rookie in NFL history. Became 5th rookie since 1970 to lead league in rushing. Ranked 2nd in NFL in scrimmage yards (1,994) & 3rd in rush TDs (15)…WR DEZ BRYANT has 67 career TD catches, 2nd most in franchise history. Since 2012, leads NFL with 52 rec. TDs. In 2 career playoff games, WR TERRANCE WILLIAMS has 3 TD catches. WR COLE BEASLEY set career-highs in receptions (75) & rec. yards (833). TE JASON WITTEN ranks 2nd all-time among TEs with 1,089 receptions & 11,888 rec. yards…DE BENSON MAYOWA led team with 6 sacks. Has 4 sacks in past 6 at home. DE DAVID IRVING has 3 sacks, 2 FRs, FF & 2 PD in past 3. DE DEMARCUS LAWRENCE has 2 sacks & FF in 2 career postseason games. LB SEAN LEE led team & tied for 3rd in NFL with 145 tackles. Since 2015, ranks 2nd in NFL with 273 tackles. CB ORLANDO SCANDRICK has 2 FFs & INT in past 4. S BARRY CHURCH led team with 2 INTs. — NFL Communications

