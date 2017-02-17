NFL 'looking into' Darrelle Revis assault charges. Could he face discipline?



Could Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis face NFL discipline as a result of a street fight incident Sunday in Pittsburgh?

Revis has been charged with four first-degree felonies, including two assault charges.

The NFL is aware of the incident, and “we are looking into it,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email to NJ Advance Media.

The league typically waits until a player’s legal situation has concluded before handing down discipline, including any potential suspension.

But as Pro Football Talk noted, Revis could be placed on paid leave before then, which would just be something of a formality, because the Jets don’t begin voluntary offseason workouts until mid-April anyway. And the Jets might just opt to cut Revis when the new league year begins March 9, because they’re due to owe him a $2 million roster bonus on March 10.

The Jets could always wait it out, and see if Revis is suspended by the NFL. That could allow the Jets to void Revis’ $6 million guaranteed salary for 2017 — money they’re going to owe him regardless of whether they cut him or not. But if Revis isn’t suspended, or his charges are dropped, or he’s found not guilty, the Jets could be stuck in a tough spot if they wait this out.

(Click here for more details on Revis’ contract language, the possible ways for the Jets to void that $6 million, and why they’re on an odd time crunch with a decision.)

Darryl Slater’s 7-round Jets mock draft

Regarding Revis potentially being placed on paid leave — a sort of disciplinary purgatory that the league can use — Pro Football Talk pointed out the items in the NFL’s personal conduct policy that could result in the league taking such a step.

If Revis is “formally charged” with a violent crime — via grand jury indictment, prosecutor’s charge, or arraignment — he can be placed on paid leave.

It can also happen if the NFL’s investigation leads commissioner Roger Goodell “to believe that a player may have violated this [personal conduct] policy by committing an act of violence.”

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 17 Feb 2017 19:33:00 +0000