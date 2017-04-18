NFL Mock Draft 2017: Another projection of injury-prone cornerback to Jets



One of the more intriguing evaluations leading up to next week’s NFL Draft involves Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

He is a fascinating talent. But he dealt with hamstring problems in college, and he also doesn’t have a lot of collegiate experience, as he prepares to enter the NFL.

The Jets need help in their secondary. Specifically, they sure could use an elite, young No. 1 cornerback. Would Lattimore fit that bill? Might the Jets pick him sixth overall?

CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco thinks so. In his latest mock draft, he projected Lattimore to the Jets at No. 6.

And here’s why: “They have a big issue on the corner, and this might be too high for any of the quarterbacks.”

Yes, it is true that none of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class — Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer — is considered a sure-thing future star.

But do the Jets feel comfortable enough with Lattimore’s injury history?

Lattimore last season played in 13 games and had four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), plus nine pass break-ups. He didn’t have any picks in 2015, when he appeared in just six games and had three break-ups. So he played 19 total games at Ohio State.

Will Jets draft next Ed Reed?

In Prisco’s mock draft, this was the top five (to give you an idea of who isn’t around for the Jets): defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive end Derek Barnett, defensive end Solomon Thomas, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, and strong safety Jamal Adams.

Free safety Malik Hooker is an option for the Jets at No. 6. But Prisco, like a lot of mock drafters, projects Hooker to go seventh overall to the Chargers.

