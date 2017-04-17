NFL Mock Draft 2017: Could Dalvin Cook fall out of the first round?



Florida State’s Dalvin Cook smiles as he prepares to play Boston College in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won the game 45-7.

At the beginning of the NFL Draft process, Florida State running back Dalvin Cook was viewed as, almost unanimously, the No. 2 running back in the draft class.

Now?

Well, with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, some believe Cook could fall out of the first round altogether, the result of a poor showing at the NFL Combine and a concern about the company Cook keeps off the field.

Expected to go ahead of Cook at this point? LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, both of whom could go in the top 10 picks.

Eagles 7-round NFL Mock Draft

Now, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon might even go ahead of Cook, despite a very public video of him punching a woman in 2014.

What will it take for Cook, who gained 1,765 yards on 288 carries and caught 33 catches for 488 yards last season while scoring 20 touchdowns, to fall out of the first round?

If Cook is going to slip into the second round, the Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — both of which have shown heavy interest in Cook — will need to pass on him.

If they do, it is hard to see another team — especially in the 20’s — taking Cook.

So will it happen?

