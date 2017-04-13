NFL Mock Draft 2017: Jets take a QB? Christian McCaffrey to Eagles? Giants get OL help?



The NFL Draft is just two weeks away. That means mock draft season is in overdrive!

Texas A&M defensive Myles Garrett has been penciled in as the No. 1 pick for months, but there have been murmurs that the Browns could make a trade or take North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. What will the Browns do? And how will that impact the rest of the draft?

Click here for my latest mock draft projections.

Details on Hankins

The Jets have the sixth overall pick. They have plenty of options with a quarterback very much a possibility. But I think the Jets will go in a different direction on draft night.

The Eagles also are difficult to predict with the 14th pick. While they have needs on defense, I expect them to find it impossible to pass on a top offensive playmaker.

The Giants will have time to let the draft board shake out before they’re on the clock at No. 23. They have a major need at offensive line and the value at the position may be too good to pass up.

The draft was last held in Philadelphia in 1961. It was held in New York from 1965-2014. The past two years, it has been held in Chicago, which had previously last hosted the draft in 1964.

Chicago actually hosted the draft from 1962-64. And Philadelphia hosted it from 1949-61, though the 1949 draft was split between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which solely hosted the 1948 draft.

Philadelphia also shared draft-hosting duties in 1956, with Los Angeles. But in 2017, Philadelphia will have the draft all to itself.

TALK IS CHEAP: Giants’ NFL Draft preview — offense

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud or iHeartRadio.

XX

Dan Duggan may be reached at dduggan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DDuggan21. Find our Giants coverage on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 13 Apr 2017 11:05:16 +0000