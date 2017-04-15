NFL Mock Draft 2017: Latest projections for all 32 teams, including Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson
By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
With the NFL Draft fast approaching, which prospects will go where? Here is our latest full, 32-team mock draft, including notable prospects like quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, free safety Malik Hooker, defensive end Myles Garrett, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
Myles Garrett
1. Browns: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
AP Photo | Eric Christian Smith
NFL: Combine
2. 49ers: DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford
Brian Spurlock | USA TODAY Sports
Published at Sat, 15 Apr 2017 13:43:00 +0000
