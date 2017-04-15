Home
NFL Mock Draft 2017: Latest projections for all 32 teams, including Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Latest projections for all 32 teams, including Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson

Jets |
myles-garrett-18966d92cfeaa53d.jpg

NFL Mock Draft 2017: Latest projections for all 32 teams, including Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson

By Darryl Slater | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, which prospects will go where? Here is our latest full, 32-team mock draft, including notable prospects like quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, free safety Malik Hooker, defensive end Myles Garrett, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. 

Myles Garrett

1. Browns: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

AP Photo | Eric Christian Smith

NFL: Combine

2. 49ers: DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford

Brian Spurlock | USA TODAY Sports

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Sat, 15 Apr 2017 13:43:00 +0000

Related Posts