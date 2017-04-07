NFL Mock Draft 2017: Patrick Mahomes to Giants? Mitch Trubisky to Jets? Eagles get a corner? | Predictions for all 32 teams

By Connor Hughes | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Browns are expected to take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. But what will happen after that?

Could the Jets take UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky? Will the Giants draft Eli Manning’s replacement in Clemson’s Deshaun Watson or Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes? Will the Eagles address their secondary? Our latest first-round 2017 NFL Mock Draft.