NFL Mock Draft 2017: Roundup of Jets' projected selections so far



The Jets have a significant rebuilding job on their hands this offseason, so there will be a lot of attention paid to whom they will draft with the sixth overall pick.

To keep track of their projected picks in various mock drafts, here’s a handy list of which players have been mocked to the Jets so far:

* ESPN’s Todd McShay (February): Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

* CBSSports.com’s Dane Brugler (February): Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

* SB Nation’s Dan Kadar (January): North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky

* CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang (January): Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

* NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah (January): Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer

* ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (January): Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore

* Pro Football Focus (January): Florida CB Jalen Tabor

* NJ Advance Media’s Darryl Slater (January): Florida CB Jalen Tabor

* SB Nation’s Dan Kadar (January): Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer

* NJ Advance Media’s Connor Hughes (January): Michigan DB/LB Jabrill Peppers

* Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller (January): Alabama OLB Tim Williams

* WalterFootball.com (January): North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky

* NJ Advance Media’s Darryl Slater (December): Alabama OLB Tim Williams

* ESPN’s Todd McShay (December): Alabama OLB Tim Williams

* Bleacher Report’s Ryan McCrystal (December): LSU RB Leonard Fournette

* NJ Advance Media’s Connor Hughes (December): LSU RB Leonard Fournette

* WalterFootball.com (November): LSU RB Leonard Fournette

* NJ Advance Media’s Connor Hughes (November): Michigan DB/LB Jabrill Peppers

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Connor Hughes may be reached at chughes@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @Connor_J_Hughes. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 08 Feb 2017 15:33:00 +0000