NFL Mock Draft 2017: Where do Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson land?



One of the biggest questions for the 2017 NFL Draft: Where will the top quarterbacks be picked?

There are several teams with high picks in this year’s NFL Draft in need of quarterbacks, including the Browns at No. 1 and the 49ers at No. 2. This year’s quarterback crop is not considered terribly strong, though.

The top quarterbacks in this year’s draft are, with relative consensus, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer and Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes.

In NJ.com’s latest 2017 NFL Mock Draft, Trubisky goes with the top overall pick to the Browns. Cleveland desperately needs a quarterback, and the Browns snag a Mentor, Ohio., native who grew up a Browns fans as they aim to end the eternal search for a quarterback.

The Niners pass on a quarterback, taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the No. 2 pick. Watson then goes off the board at No. 10 to the Bills.

Latest NJ.com NFL Mock Draft

The Jets address their running back with the No. 6 pick, grabbing LSU star Leonard Fournette. It is the first of three Southeastern Conference selections by NJ.com’s local clubs. The Eagles take Florida cornerback Teez Tabor with the No. 14 pick, and the Giants grab Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham with the No. 23 pick.

Former Paramus Catholic star Jabrill Peppers is selected by the Browns with the No. 12 pick, and Haddon Heights’ Haason Reddick goes to the Steelers at No. 30.

