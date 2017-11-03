NFL Mock Draft: Jets go safety after first wave of free agency?



The first week of free agency is (just about) over. The Jets, for the most part, remained quiet. They retained a few of their own, and made some low-key additions. Outside of that? Not much.

So has that changed how some feel about their plans for the NFL Draft?

Bleacher Report released their first post-free agency mock. And despite the fact both quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (UNC) and Deshaun Watson (Clemson) are there, they have the Jets selecting Ohio State safety Malik Hooker.

Author Kristopher Knox didn’t give a reason for the selection, but it’s hard to argue against him.

The Jets secondary was terrible a season ago, and they’ve yet to address it in free agency. They were in the running for Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson, but he signed a four-year deal with the Ravens, instead.

Calvin Pryor and Marcus Gilchrist are the two current projected starters. Pryor struggled immensely last season, and Gilchrist tore his petellar tendon in December. There’s a good chance he isn’t ready for the start of the year.

Hooker, who’s 6-1 and weighs 206 pounds, is regarded as one of the best safeties in this year’s class. Last year at Ohio State, he had 74 tackles and seven interceptions. He returned three of those picks for touchdowns.

Here’s what NFL.com had to say about him:

He’s the ultimate lurker. His instincts are always bringing him to the football and when he gets there he has the ball skills to take it away. His lack of game experience and issues with tackle consistency will likely show themselves early in his career, but his ability to flip the field is worthy of an aggressive projection. He has the talent to be a high-impact starter for years in the NFL.

